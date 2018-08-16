12 of the funniest A-level tweets to mark results day

Jokes about A-level results day on Twitter are now as much part of the annual tradition as pictures of jumping students, teenagers opening envelopes on live television and discussions on whether the exams are getting easier.

Ignoring the gravitas of the day for those receiving an envelope, here are the only results day jokes you need to see regardless of what grades you received.

1. This writer pointed out that university might change some relationships…

If your boyfriend or girlfriend got good A-level results today and is going to university, enjoy the rest of the summer together – you'll be dumped by Christmas. — Justin Myers (@theguyliner) August 16, 2018

2. Live a life like Prince Harry.

If you're getting your A-levels today, remember that Prince Harry got a D and a B. He flew helicopters for a living, retired at 30 and married Meghan Markle. You can do anything — Mike Bird (@Birdyword) August 16, 2018

3. This person encapsulated the feeling of Results Day.

4. This person got some results to dance about.

I did A Levels on the subjects of:



Sweden

Pop/disco music

Eurovision Song Contest winners

White satin flares



I got ABBA#alevelresults2018 — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) August 16, 2018

5. This tweet got a bit meta.

don't worry if you didn't get the numbers you were hoping for on your 'funny' a-levels tweet, many people i know did terrible a-levels tweets but have gone on to amass thousands of followers — Ed Jefferson (@edjeff) August 16, 2018

6. Some sound advice here.

my advice to 18-year-olds today is get as wasted as you can in the next few years because by the time 25 comes along you'll already be feeling hangovers and comedowns a whole lot more. and I'm told it gets worse. ur welcome xoxo — Michael Segalov (@MikeSegalov) August 16, 2018

7. This harsh reality.

Dear students, your A-levels aren’t so important. What matters most is that your parents have a house in London or the south-east in which to put you up during internships and then to use as equity for you to buy your first home. Don’t change your grades! Change your parents. — Aditya Chakrabortty (@chakrabortty) August 16, 2018

8. The incredible Madonna doesn’t care about results day.

REMINDER:



Madonna has NO A Levels and now she’s 60! So there you go! — Daniel J. Layton (@DanielJLayton) August 16, 2018

9. This YouTuber gave his two cents.

Casual reminder that I didn't do very well in my A-Levels and now I'm a famous, full-time YouTuber so, yeah, I really hope you did well. — Thomas "TomSka" Ridgewell (@thetomska) August 16, 2018

10. World leaders don’t fret on results day.

Students don’t fret. You know who didn’t get any A-Levels? Donald Trump, Kim Jong-Un (and Jeremy Corbyn got two Es). Something to think about... — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) August 16, 2018

11. Some questionable advice here.

Can’t fail your A-Levels if you never open your results #alevelresultsday pic.twitter.com/FS9PfhIAqp — william (@williamdavies30) August 14, 2018

12. This journalist reminded people that their jokes were futile.

NO ONE YOUNG ENOUGH TO BE DOING THEIR A LEVELS FOLLOWS YOU ON HERE, NO ONE RELEVANT IS SEEING YOUR ADVICE TWEETS, THANKS — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) August 16, 2018

Press Association