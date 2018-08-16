News And Finally

Thursday 16 August 2018

12 of the funniest A-level tweets to mark results day

A-grades all round for these Twitter comedians.

(Gareth Fuller/PA Wire/PA Images)

By Emily Chudy, Press Association

Jokes about A-level results day on Twitter are now as much part of the annual tradition as pictures of jumping students, teenagers opening envelopes on live television and discussions on whether the exams are getting easier.

Ignoring the gravitas of the day for those receiving an envelope, here are the only results day jokes you need to see regardless of what grades you received.

1. This writer pointed out that university might change some relationships…

2. Live a life like Prince Harry.

Royal Wedding Harry And Meghan GIF by BBC - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. This person encapsulated the feeling of Results Day.

4. This person got some results to dance about.

Mamma Mia GIF by Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. This tweet got a bit meta.

6. Some sound advice here.

Hungover Cameron Diaz GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. This harsh reality.

8. The incredible Madonna doesn’t care about results day.

Madonna Hair Flip GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. This YouTuber gave his two cents.

10. World leaders don’t fret on results day.

Donald Trump Applause GIF by franceinfo - Find & Share on GIPHY

11. Some questionable advice here.

12. This journalist reminded people that their jokes were futile.

Season 2 Crying GIF by Queer Eye - Find & Share on GIPHY

Press Association

