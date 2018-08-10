News And Finally

Friday 10 August 2018

12 of Andy Murray’s best answers from his spontaneous Instagram Q&A

The two-time Wimbledon champion had some time to spare, and he spent it on the social media app.

Tennis player Andy Murray ran a QandA on his Instagram story (Andy Murray/Instagram, Andrew Harnik/AP)
Tennis player Andy Murray ran a QandA on his Instagram story (Andy Murray/Instagram, Andrew Harnik/AP)

By Max McLean, Press Association

Andy Murray has missed a lot of tennis through injury over the past year, so it was good to see his sense of humour hadn’t suffered during an Instagram Q&A.

Murray, 31, has been managing his return carefully, pulling out of the Citi Open in Washington ahead of his quarter-final clash.

The three-time Grand Slam winner was however able to engage in an impromptu Q&A on his Instagram account, using the Stories function to answer questions from fans.

1. Kiki

ipanews_e206c119-7e19-4d14-a454-a9823b63f58e_embedded1057697
(Andy Murray/Instagram)

2. Yanny or Laurel

ipanews_e206c119-7e19-4d14-a454-a9823b63f58e_embedded1057880
(Andy Murray/Instagram)

3. Relationships

ipanews_e206c119-7e19-4d14-a454-a9823b63f58e_embedded1057912
(Andy Murray/Instagram)

4. Hidden talents

ipanews_e206c119-7e19-4d14-a454-a9823b63f58e_embedded1057928
(Andy Murray/Instagram)

5. Satire

ipanews_e206c119-7e19-4d14-a454-a9823b63f58e_embedded1057933
(Andy Murray/Instagram)

6. Celebrations

ipanews_e206c119-7e19-4d14-a454-a9823b63f58e_embedded1057942
(Andy Murray/Instagram)

7. Ablutions

ipanews_e206c119-7e19-4d14-a454-a9823b63f58e_embedded1057943
(Andy Murray/Instagram)

8. Pre-match

ipanews_e206c119-7e19-4d14-a454-a9823b63f58e_embedded1057947
(Andy Murray/Instagram)

9. What’s in a name?

ipanews_e206c119-7e19-4d14-a454-a9823b63f58e_embedded1057953
(Andy Murray/Instagram)

10. Lego

ipanews_e206c119-7e19-4d14-a454-a9823b63f58e_embedded1057958
(Andy Murray/Instagram)

11. Satire part 2

ipanews_e206c119-7e19-4d14-a454-a9823b63f58e_embedded1057961
(Andy Murray/Instagram)

12. Ablutions part 2

ipanews_e206c119-7e19-4d14-a454-a9823b63f58e_embedded1057964
(Andy Murray/Instagram)

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News