News And Finally

Tuesday 27 March 2018

12 moments that will make you realise you’re no longer part of the younger generation

These little moments will make you feel pretty old.

Age catches up with all of us (Rawpixel/Getty Images)
Age catches up with all of us (Rawpixel/Getty Images)

By Emily Chudy, Press Association

Everyone has that crushing moment in life when they realise they aren’t as young as they thought they were. Sometimes it can happen when you least expect it.

Reddit user ettleboy asked for moments that made people realise they were no longer part of the younger generation.

Here are 12 of the best responses. Warning: these may make you feel old.

1. When the people you once looked up to now seem very young.

Comment from discussion TonySoprano420’s comment from discussion "At what moment did you realise you were no longer part of the ‘younger’ generation?".

2. When people think you’re much more qualified than you are.

Comment from discussion The_Unreddit’s comment from discussion "At what moment did you realise you were no longer part of the ‘younger’ generation?".
Himym GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. Technology has moved very far in recent years…

Comment from discussion strangerdotexe’s comment from discussion "At what moment did you realise you were no longer part of the ‘younger’ generation?".

4. Realising you’re the same age as the cast of Friends.

Comment from discussion dontwantanaccount’s comment from discussion "At what moment did you realise you were no longer part of the ‘younger’ generation?".
Shocked Monica Geller GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. Millennium babies are now pretty old!

Comment from discussion Gryffindor1994’s comment from discussion "At what moment did you realise you were no longer part of the ‘younger’ generation?".

6. It’s a sad moment when a band from your teen years becomes “classic”.

Comment from discussion JedLeland’s comment from discussion "At what moment did you realise you were no longer part of the ‘younger’ generation?".
Kurt Cobain Nirvana GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. Floppy disks are ancient history now.

Comment from discussion SalemScout’s comment from discussion "At what moment did you realise you were no longer part of the ‘younger’ generation?".

8. You’ll be called a “man” or a “lady”.

Comment from discussion _JackStraw_’s comment from discussion "At what moment did you realise you were no longer part of the ‘younger’ generation?".
Chris Rock What GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. Some new words will completely baffle you.

Comment from discussion brokendowndryer’s comment from discussion "At what moment did you realise you were no longer part of the ‘younger’ generation?".

10. Your body doesn’t bounce back as quick as it used to.

Comment from discussion Bhikkux’s comment from discussion "At what moment did you realise you were no longer part of the ‘younger’ generation?".
Hangover GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

11. Younger people seem strangely qualified to you.

Comment from discussion Yserbius’s comment from discussion "At what moment did you realise you were no longer part of the ‘younger’ generation?".

12. The late 90s was nearly 20 years ago.

Comment from discussion PunchBeard’s comment from discussion "At what moment did you realise you were no longer part of the ‘younger’ generation?".
Scared Fred Armisen GIF by Portlandia - Find & Share on GIPHY

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News