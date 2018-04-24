News And Finally

Tuesday 24 April 2018

12 little things that people think should be common knowledge

And are surprised to learn they are not widely known.

Blue moon
Blue moon

By Emily Chudy, Press Association

Every person is clever in different ways, but there are some things that should definitely be common knowledge by now.

Reddit user Paxelic asked people on the website for their little pieces of knowledge they assumed everyone else knew as well… and some of the answers were quite unexpected.

Here are 12 of the best, that might leave you just a little bit smarter.

1. People should definitely be more knowledgeable about twins.

Comment from discussion JustAnotherBuddy’s comment from discussion "What did you think was common knowledge but honestly wasn’t?".

2. Geography is definitely something that should be taught more widely.

Comment from discussion absolutelymetal’s comment from discussion "What did you think was common knowledge but honestly wasn’t?".
Kristen Wiig Omg GIF by Saturday Night Live - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. Scuba actually stands for self-contained underwater breathing apparatus.

Comment from discussion jstehlick’s comment from discussion "What did you think was common knowledge but honestly wasn’t?".

4. A surprising amount of people have never seen the moon during the day.

Comment from discussion sandscript’s comment from discussion "What did you think was common knowledge but honestly wasn’t?".
Moon GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. Pound cake is the easiest recipe to remember.

Comment from discussion KellerMB’s comment from discussion "What did you think was common knowledge but honestly wasn’t?".

6. It’s incredible that narwhals exist.

Comment from discussion SharpieScentedSoap’s comment from discussion "What did you think was common knowledge but honestly wasn’t?".
Narwhal GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. These three words come in extremely handy.

Comment from discussion Andwagg’s comment from discussion "What did you think was common knowledge but honestly wasn’t?".

8. More people than you would think get this one wrong.

Comment from discussion UsuallyMoot’s comment from discussion "What did you think was common knowledge but honestly wasn’t?".
Classic Film Horror GIF by Warner Archive - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. Remember this for “prom” season.

Comment from discussion etymologynerd’s comment from discussion "What did you think was common knowledge but honestly wasn’t?".

10. Eggs that you eat definitely won’t turn into little chickens.

Comment from discussion toyaboboya’s comment from discussion "What did you think was common knowledge but honestly wasn’t?".
Eggs GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

11. You can’t speak “Indian”.

Comment from discussion logicalsilly’s comment from discussion "What did you think was common knowledge but honestly wasn’t?".

12. This simple way to remember an important fact.

Comment from discussion LiquidSoapEnthusiast’s comment from discussion "What did you think was common knowledge but honestly wasn’t?".
Keep Running Spider GIF by Tei Shi - Find & Share on GIPHY

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News