Childhood can be a confusing experience at the best of times, so it’s no surprise to hear that many of us had what appear now to be irrational fears.

Childhood can be a confusing experience at the best of times, so it’s no surprise to hear that many of us had what appear now to be irrational fears.

12 irrational fears people had when they were young

That much became clear when Reddit user remyschnitzel asked members of the website: “what were you irrationally afraid of as a kid?”

Prepare to read way more about swimming pools than you thought you would.

1. Deathly sunflowers

2. Heartbeats

3. Garage giraffe

4. Unlikely sharks

5. Toilet

6. The dark

7. The universe

8. Unlikely turtles

9. Moose

10. Search light

11. School bus

12. Swimming pools part three

Press Association