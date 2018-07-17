News And Finally

Tuesday 17 July 2018

12 infuriating human body ‘glitches’ that everyone experiences

The little mistakes your body experiences that makes you feel like you’re in a ‘glitchy’ computer game.

(Wavebreakmedia/Getty Images)
By Emily Chudy, Press Association

The human body is pretty amazing, but sometimes people experience “glitches” that are just infuriating.

Reddit user Ozkevosh asked people on the website for their examples of little ways their body malfunctions, just like a glitch in a video game.

Here are 12 of the best suggestions, that might just make you frustrated with your own body.

1. “Sneeze limbo”.

Comment from discussion Xmaspig’s comment from discussion "Reddit,what are some human body "glitches"?".

2. Only being able to get a great sleep on the sofa.

Comment from discussion szasy’s comment from discussion "Reddit,what are some human body "glitches"?".
3. Immediately forgetting something important.

Comment from discussion MadieKSageworth’s comment from discussion "Reddit,what are some human body "glitches"?".

4. Horrible pins and needles.

Comment from discussion kaynic95’s comment from discussion "Reddit,what are some human body "glitches"?".
5. That strange deja vu feeling.

Comment from discussion ABleepinAlien’s comment from discussion "Reddit,what are some human body "glitches"?".

6. Deathly allergies.

Comment from discussion WarriorBeard6’s comment from discussion "Reddit,what are some human body "glitches"?".
7. Falling asleep and then jerking awake.

Comment from discussion IndiaNgineer’s comment from discussion "Reddit,what are some human body "glitches"?".

8. The strange little lines sometimes in your vision.

Comment from discussion TheEternal21’s comment from discussion "Reddit,what are some human body "glitches"?".
9. This painful glitch.

Comment from discussion CorneliusWatchUSleep’s comment from discussion "Reddit,what are some human body "glitches"?".

10. Hitting your funny bone.

Comment from discussion AGMarasco’s comment from discussion "Reddit,what are some human body "glitches"?".
11. Autoimmune conditions in general.

Comment from discussion Eddie_Hitler’s comment from discussion "Reddit,what are some human body "glitches"?".

12. Lastly, this harmless but horrible sensation.

Comment from discussion hasslemind’s comment from discussion "Reddit,what are some human body "glitches"?".
