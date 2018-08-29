News And Finally

Thursday 30 August 2018

12 everyday things that might as well be classified as extreme sports

When the adrenaline really starts pumping.

Telling yourself you’ll just close your eyes for a few minutes when you’ve hit the snooze button is basically an extreme sport (Maudib/Getty Images)
Telling yourself you’ll just close your eyes for a few minutes when you’ve hit the snooze button is basically an extreme sport (Maudib/Getty Images)

By Max McLean, Press Association

Not everyone has the time to invest in an extreme sport, but plenty engage in pulse-raising pursuits on a day-to-day basis if the internet is to be believed.

When Reddit user James1011james1011 asked: “Other than doing the homework while the teacher is collecting it, what’s an ‘extreme sport’?” loads of people responded with the adrenaline-filled situations they regularly find themselves in.

Strap in – here are 12 of the very best.

1. Panic presentations

Comment from discussion coelacyanth’s comment from discussion "Other than doing the homework while the teacher is collecting it, what’s an “extreme sport”?".
Spot GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

2. The group chat

Comment from discussion savingsunday’s comment from discussion "Other than doing the homework while the teacher is collecting it, what’s an “extreme sport”?".

3. Surprise shower

Comment from discussion postdiluvium’s comment from discussion "Other than doing the homework while the teacher is collecting it, what’s an “extreme sport”?".
Jake Johnson Pain GIF by New Girl - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. Train calm

Comment from discussion HueyLewisAndTheShoes’s comment from discussion "Other than doing the homework while the teacher is collecting it, what’s an “extreme sport”?".

5. Dorito fingers

Comment from discussion meta_uprising’s comment from discussion "Other than doing the homework while the teacher is collecting it, what’s an “extreme sport”?".
Smelling Rowan Atkinson GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. Toilet trust

Comment from discussion TheBracques’s comment from discussion "Other than doing the homework while the teacher is collecting it, what’s an “extreme sport”?".

7. All in one

Comment from discussion zangor’s comment from discussion "Other than doing the homework while the teacher is collecting it, what’s an “extreme sport”?".
Break Bags GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. Take note

Comment from discussion Pigeon_Pedestrian’s comment from discussion "Other than doing the homework while the teacher is collecting it, what’s an “extreme sport”?".

9. Ready, or not

Comment from discussion willsmithsbeefbroth’s comment from discussion "Other than doing the homework while the teacher is collecting it, what’s an “extreme sport”?".
Dress Better Disney Princess GIF by Disney - Find & Share on GIPHY

10. Presents on the go

Comment from discussion Zulanjo’s comment from discussion "Other than doing the homework while the teacher is collecting it, what’s an “extreme sport”?".

11. Alarm-less

Comment from discussion ChellyGamer’s comment from discussion "Other than doing the homework while the teacher is collecting it, what’s an “extreme sport”?".
I Also Like To Live Dangerously Austin Powers GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

12. Don’t wake the baby

Comment from discussion Just_Me710’s comment from discussion "Other than doing the homework while the teacher is collecting it, what’s an “extreme sport”?".

Some people live for the thrill.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News