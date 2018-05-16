12 daft ways people have accidentally injured themselves
These will make you feel better about yourself.
We’re all prone to a clumsy moment at one point or another.
But some of our most embarrassing moments of self-inflicted pain can turn into great storytelling material down the line.
Reddit user kezzerb asked: “What’s the stupidest way you have hurt yourself?”
See if you can top these.
1. This deserves an A for sheer effort.
2. That’s one way to learn.
3. What did you expect?!
4. Ooof.
5. There’s no greater pain than a spicy eye.
6. If you didn’t break your arm at the biggest event in the primary school calendar … then did you even read?
7. 90. degree. angle. Ouch.
8. It’s worth it for the good boy or girl.
9. We’ve all been there.
10. The only way is … to the dentist.
11. Science: 1 – JoeisaBro: 0.
12. When ice cream is life.
Press Association