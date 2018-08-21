If you’ve ever seen someone unexpected in a completely random place, and exclaimed “What a small world”, then these stories might be for you.

If you’ve ever seen someone unexpected in a completely random place, and exclaimed “What a small world”, then these stories might be for you.

12 crazy coincidence stories that prove the world is an incredibly small place

Prompted by Reddit user Ayriam23, people have been sharing their crazy coincidence stories, and some are so bizarre they’re almost unbelievable.

Here are 12 of the very best “small world” stories.

1. This chance friendship.

2. You couldn’t be further from Texas on this mountaintop!

3. Someone was unexpectedly on the other side of the globe.

4. This insane coincidence.

5. These two were clearly meant to be.

6. Three crazy coincidences happened to this person.

7. This person ran into their neighbours.

8. This tiny school reunion.

9. These classmates following each other around the world.

10. This person was reunited with her student.

11. This awkward repeated moment.

12. Lastly, it literally is a very small world!

Press Association