News And Finally

Monday 26 March 2018

12 confessions of flirting woe from people who now know better

Some of these will make you feel so much better about all of your own romance fails.

Woman rejecting man (AntonioGuillem/Getty Images)
Woman rejecting man (AntonioGuillem/Getty Images)

By Emily Chudy, Press Association

Everyone has an awkward dating story – or two, but some romantic fails really make you cringe when you look back on them.

Reddit user ancientkillerX kicked off the conversation on the website, asking users for their stories of the biggest ways they’ve failed when trying to get someone’s attention.

Here are some of the best dating fails people have made that will definitely make you feel better about your awkward romance stories.

1. This awkward compliment.

Comment from discussion HotforSega’s comment from discussion "What’s the biggest way you failed when trying to flirt with someone?".

2. This clumsy start.

Comment from discussion herky17’s comment from discussion "What’s the biggest way you failed when trying to flirt with someone?".
Brandi Glanville Shut Up GIF by Big Brother Canada - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. This story has a surprisingly happy ending.

Comment from discussion blazingwhale’s comment from discussion "What’s the biggest way you failed when trying to flirt with someone?".

4. Unsurprisingly, this tactic might not have worked.

Comment from discussion FamiliarNameMissing_’s comment from discussion "What’s the biggest way you failed when trying to flirt with someone?".
Confused Chrissy Teigen GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. This disappointing tale.

Comment from discussion ancientkillerX’s comment from discussion "What’s the biggest way you failed when trying to flirt with someone?".

6. This person probably didn’t walk away with a date.

Comment from discussion rosefromtheconcrete’s comment from discussion "What’s the biggest way you failed when trying to flirt with someone?".
Awkward Erm GIF by Dyo - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. This person was a little too afraid to stick around.

Comment from discussion psycheraven’s comment from discussion "What’s the biggest way you failed when trying to flirt with someone?".

8. This romance probably didn’t work out.

Comment from discussion Altnob’s comment from discussion "What’s the biggest way you failed when trying to flirt with someone?".
Oh No Facepalm GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. Putting on an accent might not get you very far…

Comment from discussion Bennyrent’s comment from discussion "What’s the biggest way you failed when trying to flirt with someone?".

10. This very sad rejection story.

Comment from discussion chinacatrhododendron’s comment from discussion "What’s the biggest way you failed when trying to flirt with someone?".
Performance Art Vegan GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

11. This person put a lot of trust in their crush.

Comment from discussion Malpacka99’s comment from discussion "What’s the biggest way you failed when trying to flirt with someone?".

12. This person was slightly too formal.

Comment from discussion ninetimesoutaten’s comment from discussion "What’s the biggest way you failed when trying to flirt with someone?".
Stranger Things Handshake GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News