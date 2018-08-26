News And Finally

Sunday 26 August 2018

12 bizarre corners of Reddit that prove it’s the oddest place on the internet

From trees sucking on things to monks looking at beer.

A subreddit is dedicated to trees that have melded with nearby inanimate objects (purblephoebe/Reddit)
A subreddit is dedicated to trees that have melded with nearby inanimate objects (purblephoebe/Reddit)

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

Those who use the website Reddit know it is a gateway online to pretty much any kind of content, from sports and news to science and videos of cute puppies.

If you’re unbaptised in Reddit usage however, there are some channels on it, known as subreddits, which might make you think the place is totally bonkers.

It’s those bizarre corners of the web on discussion today – here are 12 of the very weirdest subreddits.

1. r/TreesSuckingOnThings

A subreddit dedicated to trees that have melded with nearby inanimate objects, this little beauty does what it says on the tin.

He’s hungry from TreesSuckingOnThings

Spot a tree sucking on something and think it’s a work of art? Well there’s a place, with over 41,000 subscribers, where others will understand.

2. r/birdswitharms

Ready for the Ball from birdswitharms

This avian enclosure for Photoshop wizards adds limbs to our feathered friends. Because why not?

A tit showing off it’s kill from birdswitharms

The channel’s rules state: “Make sure it’s a bird with arms, and not a person with a bird head! If it has a humanoid body, it needs to have some other visible birdlike features to be allowed.”

They point this out, of course, so people don’t get confused with their sister channel…

3. r/peoplewithbirdheads

With around 170,000 fewer subscribers, it’s less popular than sibling r/birdswitharms, but there’s just as much anthropomorphic bird action.

Chasing Officer Goose from peoplewithbirdheads

4. r/fifthworldproblems

So, imagine there was a next level of consciousness and being – one beyond our three-dimensional universe.

Well, it turns out beings living such an existence have problems just like the rest of us, and it’s these this subreddit is dedicated to.

I decided to visit Rome, but all roads lead to Rome, so when I try to leave Rome I end up in Rome again. How do I get out of Rome from fifthworldproblems

Help, I set my New Year’s resolution too low. 2018 has been pixellated all week. How do I fix this? from fifthworldproblems

Also consider checking out r/fourthworldproblems, r/sixthworldproblems and r/seventhworldproblems.

5. r/unstirredpaint

Visually, this one is actually very pleasing.

It delves into the undisturbed world beneath the lid of a vat of paint before the painters have given it a stir.

Blue with a touch of yellow from unstirredpaint

Tree on a hill from unstirredpaint

6. r/chairsunderwater

A subreddit dedicated to chairs that are underwater, and with over 41,000 subscribers it’s got a following too.

A chair in a pool from chairsunderwater

Its rules state: “Chair(s) must be at least partially submerged in water. (No holding water over a chair and calling it ‘under water’)

“If the chair is not fully submerged, flag post as NSFW (Not Submerged Fully in Water)”

7. r/boottoobig

This subreddit gained its name from this meme.

View post on imgur.com

The memes posted to the channel have to follow the same format, roughly following the lines of the “roses are red, violets are blue” rhyme.

Roses are red, Jordan could dunk from boottoobig

8. r/myevilplan

Put simply, this is a place where people share wicked but innocuous things they are plotting.

The most popular post on the subreddit “My plan to take a cookie” exemplifies this perfectly.

My plan to take a cookie from myevilplan

9. r/StannisTheMantis

“A subreddit dedicated to gathering evidence that Stannis Baratheon, the one true king of Westeros, is in fact a gigantic praying mantis in disguise.”

Yep it’s a Game Of Thrones subreddit, but even fans may struggle to understand this one.

Stannis and Jon Snow in the Season 4 finale from StannisTheMantis

10. r/BreadStapledToTrees

With a whopping 113,000 subscribers, it might come as a surprise to you how many people enjoy seeing pictures of pieces of bread stapled to trees – but they do.

Art. If you upvote this it will appear on Google when you search “Art.” from BreadStapledToTrees

11. r/SubredditSimulator

Humans don’t post on this channel, instead bots comment on them while people upvote or downvote what they come up with – thus teaching the AI to create more successful posts – such as this reaction GIF.

MRW I find out about her crush on me from SubredditSimulator

Or this intriguing thought.

Marck Zuckerberg is a hoax from SubredditSimulator

12. r/monkslookingatbeer

Finally, who wouldn’t like to spend their online time looking at men of the cloth perusing a fine ale?

Like this classic from German 19th-century painter Eduard von Grutzner, for example.

Brother Fredrick admiring his finest creation from monkslookingatbeer

This subreddit has over 32,000 subscribers.

Truly, human ingenuity and advancement has peaked.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News