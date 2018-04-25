12 adorable penguins that will definitely make your day
It’s World Penguin Day, which means it’s perfectly acceptable to look at cute penguins all day.
The annual day was created in order to raise awareness of the species, as well as the challenges they face.
Rod Downie, polar programme manager at WWF, said: “Penguins are the iconic species of the ice. The first time I saw emperor penguins in Antarctica, I was struck by their serene grace and intricate beauty. They are the giants of the penguin world.
“No other species is so perfectly adapted to survive the world’s harshest environment – Antarctica.”
Here are 12 pictures and videos of the majestic species that will definitely make your day.
1. Just keep swimming …
Happy #WorldPenguinDay! 🐧 pic.twitter.com/RL0xZs0F4o— ZSL London Zoo (@zsllondonzoo) April 25, 2018
2. Learn how to swim like a penguin.
Penguin chick swimming lessons in 6 easy steps:⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀— San Diego Zoo (@sandiegozoo) April 24, 2018
1. Dive (or fall) in
2. Splash around
3. Shake your tail feather
4. Float on your belly
5. Find your way out of the pool
6. Waddle back to the colony⠀⠀
We hope you'll join us tomorrow for #WorldPenguinDay. 🐧 pic.twitter.com/wPY5WWCkJV
3. Penguins shaking their tail feathers is the cutest.
TFW tomorrow is #WorldPenguinDay! pic.twitter.com/dfgrBqGJRu— Monterey Bay Aquarium (@MontereyAq) April 24, 2018
4. Such good swimmers!
Happy #WorldPenguinDay from everyone at #SEALIFELondon! Take a peek into the lives of our Gentoo penguins! 🐧❤️ pic.twitter.com/R9b1ueYqtt— SEA LIFE London (@london_aquarium) April 25, 2018
5. These penguin chicks are super cute.
🚨PSA: Our African penguin chicks have made their debut! 🚨#FridayMotivation #dayattheMNZoo pic.twitter.com/b8U27rTeZ6— Minnesota Zoo (@mnzoo) April 13, 2018
6. Penguins know how to stay cool.
The sun is out... hit the pool! 🐧☀️💦 #WarmestDayOfTheYear pic.twitter.com/f2prfZAokI— Chester Zoo (@chesterzoo) April 19, 2018
7. Penguins should be your favourite animal.
When the Internet is down and you go outside for the first time... ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Waddle out of your nest box and join us for #WorldPenguinDay on 4/25. We’re celebrating with animal encounters, special keeper talks, and pleasant penguin activities. Click the link in our bio for details.🐧 #waddlewedowithoutyou #sandiegozoo #penguinparty #endangeredspecies
8. This little guy loves the water.
9. These penguins eating dinner are adorable.
Today is #WorldPenguinDay - one of our favourite days of the year! 🐧🐧— Living Coasts (@LivingCoasts) April 25, 2018
We are home to African and macaroni penguins, which are classified as Endangered and Vulnerable species.
We hope that you love penguins as much as we do! 😍 pic.twitter.com/y6avlxJupZ
10. The more penguins the better.
Happy #WorldPenguinDay everyone! How many king penguins can you count in this photo? #WildlifeWednesday pic.twitter.com/V4SCAIs9st— RSPB (@Natures_Voice) April 25, 2018
11. “Ready for my close-up!”
12. This adorable penguin was caught mid-dive.
