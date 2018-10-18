News And Finally

Thursday 18 October 2018

11 unique sounds people on the internet say they’ll never forget

From the scariest to the silliest.

A lion roars at Bristol Zoo – (David Davies/PA)
A lion roars at Bristol Zoo – (David Davies/PA)

By Max McLean, Press Association

Whether it’s a bicycle horn, a wave crashing against the shore or something else entirely, there are sounds that remain special to each of us in their own way.

That was the topic of conversation when Reddit user SlipperyShaman asked members of the website: “What unique sound will you never forget?”

So from the spooky to the silly, here are 11 of the best. Do any of these ring a bell?

1.

Comment from discussion EDFDarkAngel1’s comment from discussion "What unique sound will you never forget?".
Tom Cruise Cinema GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

2.

Comment from discussion Aplusho1996’s comment from discussion "What unique sound will you never forget?".

3.

Comment from discussion ilikedesserts328’s comment from discussion "What unique sound will you never forget?".
Michael Jackson Happy Halloween GIF by Vevo - Find & Share on GIPHY

4.

“Hearing a lion roar in person. I’ll never forget it and it was 8 years ago now. The power behind it is amazing.” – from Reddit user oh_noyoudidnt.

5.

Comment from discussion VdogameSndwchDimonds’s comment from discussion "What unique sound will you never forget?".
R2D2 GIF by Star Wars - Find & Share on GIPHY

6.

Comment from discussion Gerreth_Gobulcoque’s comment from discussion "What unique sound will you never forget?".

7.

“Hearing your baby’s first cries after being pushed out… it’s very surreal. It’s like wow, there really was an actual living thing in me lol. Made me automatically cry and I’m not a crier. I can’t explain how ethereal that moment felt.” from Reddit user imeowxx.

The Simpsons Baby GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

8.

Comment from discussion dilutedpotato’s comment from discussion "What unique sound will you never forget?".

9.

Comment from discussion slotwima’s comment from discussion "What unique sound will you never forget?".
Saw Use GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

10.

“My childhood rabbit once farted while my mother was holding it. It was a prolonged and extremely high pitched peeeEEEEEP sound. I’ve never witnessed a bunny toot since then but it was one of the funniest things I’ve ever heard.” – from Reddit user ibbity.

11.

Comment from discussion Magnes147’s comment from discussion "What unique sound will you never forget?".
Star Wars GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News