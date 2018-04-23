News And Finally

Monday 23 April 2018

11 unfortunate tweets from people who have already been sunburnt

It’s only April, and yet some people have already had a battle with the sun.

Woman with sunburn at the Glastonbury Festival 2009 (Anthony Devlin/PA)
By Emily Chudy, Press Association

It’s only April, but the slightest bit of sunshine will see Britons heading to the park and baking in the heat … sometimes without any protection.

Some unfortunate people have even been sunburnt, and are sharing their battles with the early taste of summer on social media.

Here are 11 of the best tweets that will have you reaching for the suncream.

1. Some people just aren’t ready for the sun.

2. A lot of pale people will be nervously seeking shade.

Season 2 Vampire GIF by Portlandia - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. Make sure the factor 30 is in sight.

4. For some, it’s been a while since the sun has been out.

Creepy GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. The struggle is real.

6. Nice weather can be a nightmare for some.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Sunburn GIF by ADWEEK - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. There’s an up-side to everything!

8. For some, April is the start of sunburn season.

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. Seriously, put some suncream on!

10. Summer can be the worst for pale people.

Sunny The Simpsons GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

11. This time of the year, the weather can play tricks on you.

