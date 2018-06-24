11 tweets that suggest football really might be coming home for England

Gareth Southgate’s team scored five in the opening 45 minutes of their second group game to end the match as a contest, prompting a wave of tweets and jokes about football’s imminent arrival.

If you think that 5-0 against Panama at half time means England are guaranteed to win the World Cup ..... YOURE ABSOLUTELY RIGHT ITS COMING HOME ❤️ — Thomas King (@tomking_) June 24, 2018

Football's coming home, pass it on 🤫🤫🤫 — Harry (@Harry_TFG) June 24, 2018

Get the guest towels ready, apparently football’s going to be stopping by.

Make sure there’s plenty of food in the fridge because I think it might be coming home. — Spencer FC (@SpencerOwen) June 24, 2018

football - what is your ETA for coming home? will pop the kettle on x — Georgie 🐝 (@georgie_rharris) June 24, 2018

Pull out the futon and lay an extra place at the breakfast table, the football is coming home! — JackBeddoe (@JackScratcher) June 24, 2018

England went 6-0 up in the second half, Harry Kane completing his hat-trick, before Panama scored to make it 6-1 at full time. England had never scored six in one game at the World Cup before.