Monday 25 June 2018

11 tweets that suggest football really might be coming home for England

Get the good plates out of the cupboard, apparently football’s coming home.

Musician Ian Broudie and comedians Frank Skinner and David Baddiel – (PA)
By Max McLean, Press Association

England’s scintillating first half display against Panama appears to have convinced plenty that, in the words of David Baddiel, Frank Skinner and The Lightning Seeds, football might be coming home (for England at least).

Gareth Southgate’s team scored five in the opening 45 minutes of their second group game to end the match as a contest, prompting a wave of tweets and jokes about football’s imminent arrival.

Get the guest towels ready, apparently football’s going to be stopping by.

England went 6-0 up in the second half, Harry Kane completing his hat-trick, before Panama scored to make it 6-1 at full time. England had never scored six in one game at the World Cup before.

If it rhymes, surely it must be coming home?

Football’s NOT coming home? Surely not.

Football’s been on the phone, and guess what it said?

England have qualified for the last-16 of the tournament in Russia with a game to spare, their final Group G game against Belgium set to decide who finishes top of the group.

Will football still be coming home if England finish second?

