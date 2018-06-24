11 tweets that suggest football really might be coming home for England
Get the good plates out of the cupboard, apparently football’s coming home.
England’s scintillating first half display against Panama appears to have convinced plenty that, in the words of David Baddiel, Frank Skinner and The Lightning Seeds, football might be coming home (for England at least).
Gareth Southgate’s team scored five in the opening 45 minutes of their second group game to end the match as a contest, prompting a wave of tweets and jokes about football’s imminent arrival.
If you think that 5-0 against Panama at half time means England are guaranteed to win the World Cup ..... YOURE ABSOLUTELY RIGHT ITS COMING HOME ❤️— Thomas King (@tomking_) June 24, 2018
Football's coming home, pass it on 🤫🤫🤫— Harry (@Harry_TFG) June 24, 2018
Get the guest towels ready, apparently football’s going to be stopping by.
Make sure there’s plenty of food in the fridge because I think it might be coming home.— Spencer FC (@SpencerOwen) June 24, 2018
football - what is your ETA for coming home? will pop the kettle on x— Georgie 🐝 (@georgie_rharris) June 24, 2018
Pull out the futon and lay an extra place at the breakfast table, the football is coming home!— JackBeddoe (@JackScratcher) June 24, 2018
England went 6-0 up in the second half, Harry Kane completing his hat-trick, before Panama scored to make it 6-1 at full time. England had never scored six in one game at the World Cup before.
6-0 is the biggest winning margin at the World Cup so far.— HLTCO (@HLTCO) June 24, 2018
It really is coming home.
All jokes aside, it’s actually coming home 🦁🦁🦁— James (@jargyle0) June 24, 2018
If it rhymes, surely it must be coming home?
1,2,3,4,5 what a time to be alive. 6,7,8,9,10 the World Cup is coming home again— euan ross (@kfceuan) June 24, 2018
It’s so funny that everyone was joking about it coming home, and now it is actually fully coming home.— Michael Timbs (@MichaelTimbs) June 24, 2018
Football’s NOT coming home? Surely not.
When someone says football's not coming home 🤨 pic.twitter.com/3m1OYEWB37— Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) June 24, 2018
Football’s been on the phone, and guess what it said?
England pic.twitter.com/o7pKUHQHeb— Poorly Drawn Arsenal (@cantdrawarsenal) June 24, 2018
England have qualified for the last-16 of the tournament in Russia with a game to spare, their final Group G game against Belgium set to decide who finishes top of the group.
Will football still be coming home if England finish second?
