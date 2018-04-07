Manchester United’s 3-2 win against Manchester City, which denied their rivals the chance to lift the title against them, will be remembered as one of the great comebacks, but Chris Smalling enjoyed his own personal redemption in the process.

11 tweets that perfectly sum up Chris Smalling’s unforeseeable redemption in the Manchester derby

The Manchester United defender was outdone by City centre-back Vincent Kompany in the first half, allowing the Belgian to score the hosts’ opener.

#mcfc lead. Sane corner, Kompany header. Poor defending again from #mufc. Smalling failed to stick with Kompany. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) April 7, 2018 That defending from Chris Smalling... — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) April 7, 2018 The goal sparked memories of 2012, when Kompany beat Smalling to the ball to score the winner that eventually set City on course for the 2011/12 title at United’s expense. Almost the exact same goal Kompany scored against United on the way to winning the title in 2012. Corner from different side, but same end and Smalling the one marking. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) April 7, 2018 It’s fair to say United fans were far from impressed.

Chris Smalling has to be doing better there. Such poor marking. #mufc — United Xtra (@utdxtra) April 7, 2018 The visitors went in at half-time 2-0 down and it looked like City would claim the title against their local rivals, but two goals from Paul Pogba in quick succession changed all that after the break. Scenes if Smalling scores the winner — James (@JamesMUFC77) April 7, 2018 And as if someone had written the script for a Hollywood movie, Smalling made amends for his earlier mistake by volleying in the winner from a free-kick.

SMALLING YOU”RE A BIG MAN NOW🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#MUFC — Liam Charles (@LiamcBakes) April 7, 2018 That noise? The sound of many Smalling tweets being deleted. So many Chris Smalling tweets getting deleted at the moment — Futhead (@Futhead) April 7, 2018 Many demonstrated a sense of humour after Smalling’s unlikely influence in the game, given that nobody appeared to give United a chance after the first half.

Always rated Chris Smalling. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) April 7, 2018 "When you make a mistake you want an opportunity to make amends and thankfully I got it today" - @ChrisSmalling#MCIMUN pic.twitter.com/kpOMO555Xz — Premier League (@premierleague) April 7, 2018 Meanwhile the goal continued a long tradition, where Smalling’s efforts always seem to lead to victories. 9 - Both Chris Smalling and Paul Pogba have won all nine Premier League games in which they've scored; only Ryan Babel has a better 100% record in the competition (11/11). Saviours. pic.twitter.com/xDtTZACjKK — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 7, 2018 The last word goes to the United defender after his incredible resilience.

Well played, Chris.

Press Association