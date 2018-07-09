11 tips that would appear on the loading screen if life was a video game
‘Money can be exchanged for goods or services.’
If you ever play video games, you’ll know many titles offer hints and tips on loading screens to help players succeed.
With that in mind, if life was a video game, what tips would appear? That was the question posed to Reddit users by snorkelvortex, and the replies came in their thousands.
Here are 11 of the best to help you level up in the real world sphere.
1. Make friends
2. Don’t trip
3. Money
4. Elbow
5. Sarcasm
6. Class
7. Travel essentials
8. Money: part two
9. Double check
10. Good advice
11. Check in
Press Association