Monday 9 July 2018

11 tips that would appear on the loading screen if life was a video game

‘Money can be exchanged for goods or services.’

Gamers play on a Playstation 4 – (Joe Giddens/PA)
By Max McLean, Press Association

If you ever play video games, you’ll know many titles offer hints and tips on loading screens to help players succeed.

With that in mind, if life was a video game, what tips would appear? That was the question posed to Reddit users by snorkelvortex, and the replies came in their thousands.

Here are 11 of the best to help you level up in the real world sphere.

1. Make friends

Comment from discussion mepihunaso’s comment from discussion "If life was a video game, what tips would appear on the loading screen?".
Matthew Perry Happy Dance GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

2. Don’t trip

Comment from discussion Kansei_Drift’s comment from discussion "If life was a video game, what tips would appear on the loading screen?".

3. Money

Comment from discussion NoCleverNickname’s comment from discussion "If life was a video game, what tips would appear on the loading screen?".
I Want One GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. Elbow

Comment from discussion Clearly_a_fake_name’s comment from discussion "If life was a video game, what tips would appear on the loading screen?".

5. Sarcasm

Comment from discussion Aumuss’s comment from discussion "If life was a video game, what tips would appear on the loading screen?".
Sarcastic Luke Skywalker GIF by Star Wars - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. Class

Comment from discussion ObviousLibertarian’s comment from discussion "If life was a video game, what tips would appear on the loading screen?".

7. Travel essentials

Comment from discussion IAmMunchy’s comment from discussion "If life was a video game, what tips would appear on the loading screen?".
Homer Simpson Simpsons GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. Money: part two

Comment from discussion Alundra828’s comment from discussion "If life was a video game, what tips would appear on the loading screen?".

9. Double check

Comment from discussion BlainetheMono19’s comment from discussion "If life was a video game, what tips would appear on the loading screen?".
Glasses What GIF by Honda - Find & Share on GIPHY

10. Good advice

Comment from discussion HalluciiNaate’s comment from discussion "If life was a video game, what tips would appear on the loading screen?".

11. Check in

Comment from discussion TheyCallMeSaint’s comment from discussion "If life was a video game, what tips would appear on the loading screen?".
Season 7 Phone GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

