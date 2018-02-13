Where do you go to tell the world you’ve just made an amazing discovery? Twitter, of course.

Where do you go to tell the world you’ve just made an amazing discovery? Twitter, of course.

11 times people realised things for the very first time

Here are 11 times people made world-altering discoveries and then, naturally, went straight to the internet to tell people.

Prepare to judge them for their basic lack of knowledge, or have your mind blown too. 1. That Gordon Ramsey meme

not to break everyone’s hearts or anything but i just found out gordon ramsay telling someone their an idiot sandwich is from a james corden sketch and it’s not real — Nads (@nadiagraham29) December 29, 2017 You know the Gordon Ramsey meme, where he calls a young chef an “idiot sandwich”? Not real. It’s from a skit on James Corden’s Late Late Show back in 2015, and the chef is CBS anchor Julie Chen.

OK, time to crush someone else’s reality. 2. The song Michael Jackson was loving

and i just realized this is where the michael jackson "i love this song" gif is from. AND IT'S FROM A SHAGGY IT WASN'T ME PERFORMANCE. — trappadonna ✨ (@NicholeGunz) October 1, 2017 The go-to gif when you hear a verified banger is Michael Jackson mouthing “I love this song”. pic.twitter.com/fDOw723Aiw — T (@BBTPG) September 25, 2017 But did you know the song he was loving was Shaggy performing It Wasn’t Me?

3. Memestory

It’s a meme that everybody knows and loves, but do you actually know who it is?

YOU GUYS. Did anyone else think this gif was Zach Galifianakis???? IT’S NOT. It is ROBERT REDFORD... Everything I thought I knew is a lie. 😱😱😱 #thedarkesttimeline pic.twitter.com/kvUUhmenTT — Seth G Martin (@SethGMartin) February 10, 2018 It’s not the Hangover star at all – it’s multiple-Oscar-award-winning actor-director Robert Redford in the 1972 western Jeremiah Johnson. That’s a pretty niche fact right there.

4. This little known fact about Natalie Imbruglia’s greatest hit There’s no easy way to say this one, so just get ready to have your eyes opened in a single tweet.

every "90s kid" comes of age 3 times:

• 18th birthday

• 21st birthday

• the day they find out natalie imbruglia's version of torn is a cover — doug math (@VilinskiKonjic) August 24, 2017 It’s true! The original was written and performed by US rock band Ednaswap, and Danish singer Lis Sorensen sang a translation four years before Imbruglia’s cover. Next you’ll be telling me that the best known band of all time were hiding a pun in their name all along. 5. This jaw-dropping news about The Beatles

If you’re of a certain age this may seem obvious. I for serious only just now noticed the pun in "The Beatles" band name. AMA. — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) December 9, 2017 Yes, The Beatles is a pun. 6. Puns aplenty

Talking of puns, have you ever thought much into the phrase “pun intended”? “Pun intended” is a pun on “unintended” pic.twitter.com/3okW7QYotE — hafsa ✨ (@hafsans) September 25, 2017 7. The plankton on Spongebob Spongebob Squarepants is a pretty smart show, and there’s a lot of subtle humour.

But have you ever noticed this about what the plankton eat? Plankton eats holographic meatloaf for dinner because holograms are projections of light and plankton gain energy thru photosynthesis pic.twitter.com/f7VSjQc77s — YA BOY SPONGE🅱🅾🅱 (@YaBoiSpongebbob) August 26, 2017 Stay woke. And what about Patrick?

it's taken me 19 years to realize the reason Patrick is so dumb is because he lives under a rock.. — j ø j ø 🍉 (@cloutboyjojo) January 15, 2018 It’s so obvious! 8. The truth about Abba So this one explains a lot.

My life story hasn't been neatly delineated by birthdays or rites of passage but by the periods before and after finding out that all of Abba's costumes were designed with the specific intention of getting a tax break under Swedish law — shon "who?" faye (@shonfaye) January 31, 2018 In a book released in 2014, it was revealed that the Swedish band’s stage outfits had been deductible against tax, as long as they were too bonkers to be anything but stage outfits. 9. The story behind KFC’s Twitter .@KFC follows 11 people.



Those 11 people? 5 Spice Girls and 6 guys named Herb.



11 Herbs & Spices. I need time to process this. — 🅴🅳🅶🅴 (@edgette22) October 19, 2017 Yes, the Kentucky Fried Chicken account follows all five Spice Girls and six dudes called Herb.

10. The secret life of starfish Pop culture and fried chicken aside, some people’s minds are more easily blown by the wonders of nature. HOW COME I DIDNT KNOW STARFISH COULD WALK — Tracy Boomeisha-Ann Clayton (@brokeymcpoverty) October 2, 2017 If you don’t believe it, take a look at this starfish, just having a stroll. 11. A revelation about the Monster Mash

This one doesn’t really fit into any category, but it will almost certainly change your life. Guys. I'm here to red-pill you all.



You've never heard the actual Monster Mash. You've just heard a record *about* the Monster Mash.



Yeah. — Lawrence Miles (@Lawrence_Miles) October 8, 2017 Consider us red-pilled.

Press Association