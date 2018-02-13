News And Finally

Tuesday 13 February 2018

11 times people realised things for the very first time

Prepare to have your mind blown too.

Prepare for some suprises (fizkes/Getty)
By Grace Rahman, Press Association

Where do you go to tell the world you’ve just made an amazing discovery? Twitter, of course.

Here are 11 times people made world-altering discoveries and then, naturally, went straight to the internet to tell people.

Prepare to judge them for their basic lack of knowledge, or have your mind blown too.

1. That Gordon Ramsey meme

You know the Gordon Ramsey meme, where he calls a young chef an “idiot sandwich”?

Gordon Ramsey Idiot GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Not real. It’s from a skit on James Corden’s Late Late Show back in 2015, and the chef is CBS anchor Julie Chen.

OK, time to crush someone else’s reality.

2. The song Michael Jackson was loving

The go-to gif when you hear a verified banger is Michael Jackson mouthing “I love this song”.

But did you know the song he was loving was Shaggy performing It Wasn’t Me?

3. Memestory

It’s a meme that everybody knows and loves, but do you actually know who it is?

It’s not the Hangover star at all – it’s multiple-Oscar-award-winning actor-director Robert Redford in the 1972 western Jeremiah Johnson.

That’s a pretty niche fact right there.

4. This little known fact about Natalie Imbruglia’s greatest hit

There’s no easy way to say this one, so just get ready to have your eyes opened in a single tweet.

It’s true! The original was written and performed by US rock band Ednaswap, and Danish singer Lis Sorensen sang a translation four years before Imbruglia’s cover.

Next you’ll be telling me that the best known band of all time were hiding a pun in their name all along.

5. This jaw-dropping news about The Beatles

If you’re of a certain age this may seem obvious.

Yes, The Beatles is a pun.

6. Puns aplenty

Talking of puns, have you ever thought much into the phrase “pun intended”?

7. The plankton on Spongebob

Spongebob Squarepants is a pretty smart show, and there’s a lot of subtle humour.

But have you ever noticed this about what the plankton eat?

Stay woke.

And what about Patrick?

It’s so obvious!

8. The truth about Abba

So this one explains a lot.

In a book released in 2014, it was revealed that the Swedish band’s stage outfits had been deductible against tax, as long as they were too bonkers to be anything but stage outfits.

9. The story behind KFC’s Twitter

Yes, the Kentucky Fried Chicken account follows all five Spice Girls and six dudes called Herb.

10. The secret life of starfish

Pop culture and fried chicken aside, some people’s minds are more easily blown by the wonders of nature.

If you don’t believe it, take a look at this starfish, just having a stroll.

Beach Satisfying GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

11. A revelation about the Monster Mash

This one doesn’t really fit into any category, but it will almost certainly change your life.

Consider us red-pilled.

Press Association

