Sometimes it’s easy to dismiss things before you give them a go – but how many of these new experiences would you be willing to try?

11 things people think you shouldn’t knock until you’ve tried them

When Reddit user Roy__Papenfuss asked users of the website: “What is your best ‘don’t knock it till you try it’?” they came up with some intriguing answers. So, here are 11 of the best.

1. Solo cinema

2. Invent your own drink

“The mixed drink known as a “Lunchbox.” Pour a can of cheap beer into a tall glass, top it off with orange juice, and add a shot or so of amaretto. Every friend I’ve told about it said it sounds gross, but every one of them loved it when I made them one.” – DannyDevitosHairline

3. Sensory Deprivation Chamber

4. Write it down

“Writing down your thoughts and problems. Lets you put stuff in perspective instead of replaying the same thoughts over and over.” – kcins

5. Dungeons and Dragons

6. Peanut butter on…

“Peanut butter on pancakes. I lived in Texas and my friend had it and thought it was weird. Tried it and it was awesome but when I tell people to try it they give me the same weird look.” – WackyWookie

7. Music

8. Yoga

“Yoga. Especially if you are active and old” – Etoxins

9. Fries and…

10. Nintendo games

“Nintendo games. A lot of people hate them just because they’re for kids. It’s E for everyone not K for kids.” – Camero32

11. Gardening

