Everybody makes mistakes, and some little slip-ups are universal, from snoozing alarms too much to stumbling over your words.

Everybody makes mistakes, and some little slip-ups are universal, from snoozing alarms too much to stumbling over your words.

11 small mistakes that literally everyone has made

Reddit user EhAhKen asked people on the website for their examples of mistakes almost everyone on Earth has made at some point.

Here are 11 of the best universal mistakes, so that you can avoid making them again. 1. This classic mistake.

Press Association