Protagonists in books, films and TV are generally viewed in a positive light – but what if the audience could change perspective and view these stories from other characters’ points of view?

11 protagonists who might not have been so great, according to the internet

This is a question Reddit users are tackling and these 11 examples show that, to some, protagonists aren’t always what they’re cracked up to be.

2. From user TenTonBlue

“Spongebob from Squidward’s perspective.”

4. From user RavenousGorge

“Most sitcom protagonists. They’re complete d**** to people, especially people outside their circle.”

6. From user bobqrublic

“Sherlock Holmes, told from the perspective of the Scotland Yard detectives Holmes is a coked out, smug maniac.”

8. From user spinach1991

“I’ve always thought Harry Potter was the smarmiest little s***.

“Imagine being another kid at that school. He thinks he’s so f****** great, he gets special treatment all the time, he’s super rich.

“I bet he doesn’t even need those glasses, can’t he just magic his vision better? P****.”

10. From user Weedlefruit

“Peppa Pig – She’s a spoiled, jealous whiney nightmare and kids love her.”

