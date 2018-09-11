News And Finally

Tuesday 11 September 2018

11 protagonists who might not have been so great, according to the internet

From Spongebob to Batman, Reddit has some opinions.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
By Edd Dracott, Press Association

Protagonists in books, films and TV are generally viewed in a positive light – but what if the audience could change perspective and view these stories from other characters’ points of view?

This is a question Reddit users are tackling and these 11 examples show that, to some, protagonists aren’t always what they’re cracked up to be.

1.

Heath Ledger Joker GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

2. From user TenTonBlue

“Spongebob from Squidward’s perspective.”

Spring April GIF by SpongeBob SquarePants - Find & Share on GIPHY

3.

Peter Pan Lol GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. From user RavenousGorge

“Most sitcom protagonists. They’re complete d**** to people, especially people outside their circle.”

Jerry Seinfeld Idk GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5.

Drake Nathan GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. From user bobqrublic

“Sherlock Holmes, told from the perspective of the Scotland Yard detectives Holmes is a coked out, smug maniac.”

Benedict Cumberbatch Please GIF by BBC - Find & Share on GIPHY

7.

Rory Gilmore Nod GIF by Gilmore Girls - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. From user spinach1991

“I’ve always thought Harry Potter was the smarmiest little s***.

“Imagine being another kid at that school. He thinks he’s so f****** great, he gets special treatment all the time, he’s super rich.

“I bet he doesn’t even need those glasses, can’t he just magic his vision better? P****.”

Harry Potter Ugh GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9.

Sad Spiderman GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

10. From user Weedlefruit

“Peppa Pig – She’s a spoiled, jealous whiney nightmare and kids love her.”

Peppa Pig Dancing GIF by eOneFilms - Find & Share on GIPHY

11.

Press Association

