Wednesday 16 May 2018

11 players Gareth Southgate should have picked for England, according to Twitter

They aren’t going to the World Cup and England fans want to know why.

Gareth Southgate has named his squad of 23 to travel to Russia (Mike Egerton/PA)
By Alistair Mason, Press Association

England managers know you can’t please everyone, and that’s never more true than when picking a World Cup squad.

No sooner had Gareth Southgate named his squad of 23 to travel to Russia this summer than football fans all over England took to social media to declare who he should have taken instead.

Here’s an England XI made up of those left behind – wrongly, in the eyes of Twitter users.

Alex McCarthy

Chris Smalling

Ryan Sessegnon

James Tarkowski

Jamaal Lascelles

Jack Wilshere

Adam Lallana

Jonjo Shelvey

Andros Townsend

Glenn Murray

Ashley Barnes

