11 players Gareth Southgate should have picked for England, according to Twitter
They aren’t going to the World Cup and England fans want to know why.
England managers know you can’t please everyone, and that’s never more true than when picking a World Cup squad.
No sooner had Gareth Southgate named his squad of 23 to travel to Russia this summer than football fans all over England took to social media to declare who he should have taken instead.
Here’s an England XI made up of those left behind – wrongly, in the eyes of Twitter users.
Alex McCarthy
Tom Heaton over Alex McCarthy too 🙈— Callum (@LiddellGShore) May 16, 2018
Chris Smalling
How on earth has @ChrisSmalling not made that England squad?? 🤯 Jesus Christ!!! 🏴🦁— Alex Watkins (@AlexWatkins7) May 16, 2018
Ryan Sessegnon
Ryan Sessegnon should have been picked.— Aaron (@AaronEArmstrong) May 16, 2018
James Tarkowski
How is Tarkowski.. who got nominated for player of the season not in the England squad, but Gary Cahill is 🤯 #EnglandSquad— P (@PatrickDrake26) May 16, 2018
Jamaal Lascelles
Lascelles so unlucky to miss out on #EnglandSquad. He’s been a rock and so impressive this season for Newcastle. He’s so much better than Jones and Cahill has hardly played this season!— Sam Ellard (@SamEllard) May 16, 2018
Jack Wilshere
Would have taken Wilshere! #EnglandSquad— Aaron Fletcher (@Az__07) May 16, 2018
Adam Lallana
No Lallana in the England squad. I feel for him, should have been picked #lfc #ynwa— Palmar Gudmundsson (@Palmar_G) May 16, 2018
Jonjo Shelvey
This England squad is a joke! All picked on Name/Team. Got nothing to do with current form. Shelvey should have walked into that team! #EnglandSquad— Gary Wallace (@GaryW90) May 16, 2018
Andros Townsend
Still would have taken Andros Townsend, one of the few players that runs at the opposition in an England shirt— Gareth Hughes (@Gazspurs46) May 16, 2018
Glenn Murray
Glenn Murray should be on that plane over Danny Welbeck— Alex (@Alexanderrbatty) May 16, 2018
Ashley Barnes
Someone explain Danny welbeck to me please!!! Rather have took Ashley Barnes...— B. (@brettdon09) May 16, 2018
Press Association