Thursday 27 September 2018

11 options for a fifth horseman of the apocalypse

‘I’m actually a plague-less horseman, but I do ride my horse in the left lane, going very slow.’

(kondakov/Getty Images)
By Edd Dracott, Press Association

In the Bible the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse are the harbingers of Doomsday, a quartet usually seen as symbolising war, famine, pestilence and death.

What if there were a fifth horsemen though?

Reddit user TeddyBearToons asked what plague or hardship the fifth horsemen would bring to the world – and these 11 of the best answers are both entertaining and worrisome in equal measure.

1.

Comment from discussion DDPtoga’s comment from discussion "Congratulations! You’ve been selected as the fifth horseman of the apocalypse! What plague will you bring upon humanity?".
Sad Monty Python And The Holy Grail GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

2. From user teke367

“I’m actually a ‘plague-less’ horseman, but I do ride my horse in the left lane, going very slow.”

Angry Road Rage GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3.

Comment from discussion Sandman1031’s comment from discussion "Congratulations! You’ve been selected as the fifth horseman of the apocalypse! What plague will you bring upon humanity?".
Megan Cavanagh No GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. From user bad_luck_dragon

“Your left sock is always moist.”

Disgusted Paris Hilton GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5.

Comment from discussion TeikaDunmora’s comment from discussion "Congratulations! You’ve been selected as the fifth horseman of the apocalypse! What plague will you bring upon humanity?".
Share Discover GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. From user TopazCarbuncle

“Glitter. Just… so much glitter.”

Glitter GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7.

Comment from discussion Rompetangas’s comment from discussion "Congratulations! You’ve been selected as the fifth horseman of the apocalypse! What plague will you bring upon humanity?".
Free Funny Good Night GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. From user AudibleNod

“That uneasy feeling you’re being watched all the time.”

Confused Girl GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9.

Comment from discussion TurquoiseAssassinbug’s comment from discussion "Congratulations! You’ve been selected as the fifth horseman of the apocalypse! What plague will you bring upon humanity?".
Ralph Wiggum Grammar GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

10. From user borivalistation

“DEBT.”

Student Loans Burn GIF by Ethan Barnowsky - Find & Share on GIPHY

11.

Comment from discussion PsychoticDoughnut’s comment from discussion "Congratulations! You’ve been selected as the fifth horseman of the apocalypse! What plague will you bring upon humanity?".

Press Association

