11 of the strangest things about growing up in the early 2000s

Independent.ie

For some, the year 2000 feels like yesterday, but that hasn’t stopped ’90s children from getting all nostalgic about growing up in the turn of the millennium.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/11-of-the-strangest-things-about-growing-up-in-the-early-2000s-36858617.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36858600.ece/28c17/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_aa4f2061-ee07-42bb-9dc4-e2ae5d30dcaf_1