News And Finally

Wednesday 26 September 2018

11 of the funniest things people have said under the influence of anaesthetic

We all know anaesthetic can make you a little loopy.

You might feel guilty for laughing at these answers (SARINYAPINNGAM/Getty Images)
You might feel guilty for laughing at these answers (SARINYAPINNGAM/Getty Images)

By Emily Chudy, Press Association

If you’ve ever had to go under general anaesthetic for surgery, you’ll know that it makes you feel … not quite yourself.

Reddit user makyael wanted to know from people on the site: “Doctors and nurses of Reddit, What is the funniest thing you’ve heard when a patient was on anaesthesia but you couldn’t laugh?”

Here are 11 of the best answers, which might make you feel guilty for laughing at them.

1. This person attempted to do a good deed.

Comment from discussion bust8989’s comment from discussion "Doctors and nurses of Reddit, What is the funniest thing you’ve heard when a patient was on anesthesia but you couldn’t laugh?".

2. This amazing achievement.

Comment from discussion haleysname’s comment from discussion "Doctors and nurses of Reddit, What is the funniest thing you’ve heard when a patient was on anesthesia but you couldn’t laugh?".
Yas Yes GIF by Shalita Grant - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. Some incredible knowledge.

Comment from discussion Shak3W3ll’s comment from discussion "Doctors and nurses of Reddit, What is the funniest thing you’ve heard when a patient was on anesthesia but you couldn’t laugh?".

4. Doctors can get invited to birthday parties due to anaesthetic …

Comment from discussion roknfunkapotomus’s comment from discussion "Doctors and nurses of Reddit, What is the funniest thing you’ve heard when a patient was on anesthesia but you couldn’t laugh?".
Donald Duck Laughing GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. This incredible wedding ring joke.

Comment from discussion 840multiplyit’s comment from discussion "Doctors and nurses of Reddit, What is the funniest thing you’ve heard when a patient was on anesthesia but you couldn’t laugh?".

6. Surgery can make a person very hungry.

Comment from discussion gill0896’s comment from discussion "Doctors and nurses of Reddit, What is the funniest thing you’ve heard when a patient was on anesthesia but you couldn’t laugh?".
Happy Cinco De Mayo GIF by Ethan Barnowsky - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. This declaration of love.

Comment from discussion TheRealJackReynolds’s comment from discussion "Doctors and nurses of Reddit, What is the funniest thing you’ve heard when a patient was on anesthesia but you couldn’t laugh?".

8. Somebody never stops working!

Comment from discussion youngvandal’s comment from discussion "Doctors and nurses of Reddit, What is the funniest thing you’ve heard when a patient was on anesthesia but you couldn’t laugh?".
Way To Go Bravo GIF by goodbyejune - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. This must have felt great.

Comment from discussion yellowbloodil’s comment from discussion "Doctors and nurses of Reddit, What is the funniest thing you’ve heard when a patient was on anesthesia but you couldn’t laugh?".

10. An impressive performance was given.

Comment from discussion Absolutax’s comment from discussion "Doctors and nurses of Reddit, What is the funniest thing you’ve heard when a patient was on anesthesia but you couldn’t laugh?".
High Five Teamwork GIF by SpongeBob SquarePants - Find & Share on GIPHY

11. Lastly, this reaction to oregano.

Comment from discussion crochetingpenguin’s comment from discussion "Doctors and nurses of Reddit, What is the funniest thing you’ve heard when a patient was on anesthesia but you couldn’t laugh?".

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News