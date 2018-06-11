News And Finally

Monday 11 June 2018

11 of the best memes using this powerful image of Donald Trump and Angela Merkel

The internet’s interpretation of an instantly memorable shot.

(Jesco Denzel/AP)

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

With Angela Merkel staring at a closed-off Donald Trump, Jesco Denzel’s photograph from the G7 summit was destined to become a hit online.

The image from the conference of world leaders in Canada has captured the imagination of political commentators and meme makers alike. Here are some of the best uses of the image.

1. For World Cup shenanigans.

2. Appreciating art.

3. A self-referential meme.

4. More arty references.

5. Giving a bear some cuddles.

6. Even important politicians like Guy Verhofstadt were at it.

7. More Putin references.

8. Tackling life problems.

9. Referencing TV.

10. Imitating TV.

11. Watching TV in your head.

