11 of the best memes using this powerful image of Donald Trump and Angela Merkel
The internet’s interpretation of an instantly memorable shot.
With Angela Merkel staring at a closed-off Donald Trump, Jesco Denzel’s photograph from the G7 summit was destined to become a hit online.
The image from the conference of world leaders in Canada has captured the imagination of political commentators and meme makers alike. Here are some of the best uses of the image.
1. For World Cup shenanigans.
"Look I’ve told you Donald, it doesn’t matter that you got Mexico in the sweepstake. We can’t change it now and Putin said the same." 🇲🇽👀 pic.twitter.com/arkxZs9A8w— ShotOnGoal (@shotongoal247) June 10, 2018
2. Appreciating art.
June 9, 2018
3. A self-referential meme.
June 11, 2018
4. More arty references.
The last Covfefe. 😁😂#Trump #G7 #TrumpKimSummit #TrumpKim #covfefe pic.twitter.com/OhZztddQEp— Leah Jacob (@LeeahJacob) June 10, 2018
5. Giving a bear some cuddles.
G7 Summit pic.twitter.com/HAiFItZn0q— Professional Heckler (@HecklerForever) June 10, 2018
6. Even important politicians like Guy Verhofstadt were at it.
“Just tell us what Vladimir has on you. Maybe we can help.” pic.twitter.com/DLc7YJFXqT— Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) June 10, 2018
7. More Putin references.
"Finish your spaghetti or it's off to bed with no tweeting"— James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 9, 2018
"But Putin said"
"I don't care what Putin said, Putin isn't here is he?" pic.twitter.com/SDTwAeikXC
8. Tackling life problems.
I don’t care if you only had a starter. We all agreed to split the bill equally. #G7 pic.twitter.com/6vXsxiqdtX— Vicki Young (@BBCVickiYoung) June 9, 2018
9. Referencing TV.
June 9, 2018
10. Imitating TV.
MERKEL: When I say "tariffs are bad" and press down on your foot, you smile and nod.— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) June 9, 2018
TRUMP: Check!
MERKEL: (Stepping on Trump's foot) Tariffs are a tax on consumers, and will hurt all economies.
TRUMP: (Stares blankly, then turns and whispers to Abe) I think she's talking to you. pic.twitter.com/z6l1phwYa2
11. Watching TV in your head.
This looks like an episode of Celebrity Apprentice where Trump is about to fire Angela Merkel because her strudel marketing plan fell through. pic.twitter.com/ZLYlaDrNts— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 10, 2018
Press Association