11 of Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin’s nattiest summer threads

Arsenal ’s Hector Bellerin is best known for being the Gunners’ right-back, but what many are also learning about the Spain international is that he also has a huge interest in fashion.

Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin is best known for being the Gunners’ right-back, but what many are also learning about the Spain international is that he also has a huge interest in fashion.

The 23-year-old has attended such events as London Fashion Week and has been pictured as a spectator by the catwalk, but how would he look strutting his stuff?

Well it’s time to find out, so without further ado here are 11 of Bellerin’s best summer looks. Bring your sunglasses, bold colour schemes await…

1. Wimbledon chic

The sunglasses say “3D viewing of Avatar” but the trousers say “I’m ready for lawn tennis whenever you are”.

2. Car bonnet vibes

The opportunity to sit on a car bonnet only presents itself now and again, so make sure you’re dressed for the occasion when it arrives.

3. Arsenal away kit 1991-93

You do you, I'll do me. pic.twitter.com/X34hvbmuIS — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) June 27, 2018

Get someone to write “JVC” across the front and it’s Alan Smith in the early ’90s isn’t it?

4. Socks and sandals 2.0

Still unacceptable.

5. Tricycle treads

They see me rollin' pic.twitter.com/IMMqzFocyP — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) June 14, 2018

The unbuttoned shirt, the basket on the tricycle. You’ll never get the big shop in there.

6. Autumn leaves

When you’re a famous footballer, selfies are called “professional photo shoots”.

7. Formula fashion

F1 x Mural Fest 🏁 pic.twitter.com/KGltPFMD6E — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) June 10, 2018

Chinos and a jazzy short-sleeved shirt were the number one formula for Bellerin at the F1.

8. Barcode trousers

Stop kering so much. pic.twitter.com/98BytNkf9H — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) May 15, 2018

“Unexpected item in the bagging area.”

9. Layers

Remember a time when it wasn’t boiling every day? Sensible garb from Hector here, who shields himself from the breeze with denim armour.

10. Off the shoulder(s)

A true fashion expert breaks boundaries. Here’s Hector, barely wearing a shirt.

11. A day at the office

The most important threads of all, the kit itself. Arsenal’s 2018/19 aquamarine change kit gets the thumbs up from their resident fashion man.

Press Association