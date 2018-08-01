11 of Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin’s nattiest summer threads
The full-back has become something of a fashion expert.
Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin is best known for being the Gunners’ right-back, but what many are also learning about the Spain international is that he also has a huge interest in fashion.
The 23-year-old has attended such events as London Fashion Week and has been pictured as a spectator by the catwalk, but how would he look strutting his stuff?
Well it’s time to find out, so without further ado here are 11 of Bellerin’s best summer looks. Bring your sunglasses, bold colour schemes await…
1. Wimbledon chic
Green stripes. #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/B6Y8fRp5fz— Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) July 16, 2018
The sunglasses say “3D viewing of Avatar” but the trousers say “I’m ready for lawn tennis whenever you are”.
2. Car bonnet vibes
Summer nights ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/eajlmWv2b4— Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) July 10, 2018
The opportunity to sit on a car bonnet only presents itself now and again, so make sure you’re dressed for the occasion when it arrives.
3. Arsenal away kit 1991-93
You do you, I'll do me. pic.twitter.com/X34hvbmuIS— Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) June 27, 2018
Get someone to write “JVC” across the front and it’s Alan Smith in the early ’90s isn’t it?
4. Socks and sandals 2.0
Feeling enlightened 💡 pic.twitter.com/QOUaO4j1La— Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) June 17, 2018
Still unacceptable.
5. Tricycle treads
They see me rollin' pic.twitter.com/IMMqzFocyP— Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) June 14, 2018
The unbuttoned shirt, the basket on the tricycle. You’ll never get the big shop in there.
6. Autumn leaves
June 9, 2018
When you’re a famous footballer, selfies are called “professional photo shoots”.
7. Formula fashion
F1 x Mural Fest 🏁 pic.twitter.com/KGltPFMD6E— Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) June 10, 2018
Chinos and a jazzy short-sleeved shirt were the number one formula for Bellerin at the F1.
8. Barcode trousers
Stop kering so much. pic.twitter.com/98BytNkf9H— Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) May 15, 2018
“Unexpected item in the bagging area.”
9. Layers
May 1, 2018
Remember a time when it wasn’t boiling every day? Sensible garb from Hector here, who shields himself from the breeze with denim armour.
10. Off the shoulder(s)
Summer fest. #TB pic.twitter.com/J92BtBquqp— Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) July 30, 2018
A true fashion expert breaks boundaries. Here’s Hector, barely wearing a shirt.
11. A day at the office
Some fresh @Arsenal kit this oneee pic.twitter.com/wn17PfbIdO— Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) July 27, 2018
The most important threads of all, the kit itself. Arsenal’s 2018/19 aquamarine change kit gets the thumbs up from their resident fashion man.
Press Association