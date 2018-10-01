11 made-up Game Of Thrones names created with a devious formula

Whether it’s Daenerys Targaryen, Tyrion Lannister or Eddard Stark, it’s clear author George RR Martin uses a cunning formula to come up with names for his Game Of Thrones characters.

In case you haven’t worked it out though, have no fear, because it looks like comedian Matt Lucas has cracked it.

How to work out your Game Of Thrones character name...



First name - just make up a word

Last name - again just anything



I got ‘Porrell Breth’.



What did you get? — Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) September 30, 2018

That’s right, you just make it up – quite brilliant.

Lucas’s nonsense words have inspired others to get involved too.

1. Jermaine becomes Jaysell

Jaysell Margoth. — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) September 30, 2018

2. Arise Sir Spag

Spag Florben — Curtis Stigers (@curtisstigers) September 30, 2018

3. Forsooth, tis Crunchly

Crunchly Platypuddle — Rove McManus (@Rove) September 30, 2018

4. Alas we already know this one well

Benedict Cumberbatch — Hugh Teddy (@hughspeaight) September 30, 2018

5. It’s a Finker to be sure

Finker Torrum — KT Tunstall (@KTTunstall) September 30, 2018

6. Thou shalt not be used in Tesco

Billybob Asdavoucher! — NJB (@Runeshadows) September 30, 2018

7. Bolimey that’s a good’n

Jeth Bolarr. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) September 30, 2018

8. Hail Tword

Norembeth Tword — Sean Cullen (@MrSeanCullen) September 30, 2018

9. Ye olde Pustcode

Pustcode Lottry — smokestak (@smokestak) September 30, 2018

10. Egads that’s a politician

I got Jacob Rees Mogg 😥 — Kenny Gaughan (@manwith3buttock) September 30, 2018

11. Inspired by the inspiration

I got Nat Lucas — Maurice Gran (@mauricegran) September 30, 2018

Promvelian Humberdinker, signing off.

Press Association