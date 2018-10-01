News And Finally

Monday 1 October 2018

11 made-up Game Of Thrones names created with a devious formula

Comedian Matt Lucas came up with the shrewd method.

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

Whether it’s Daenerys Targaryen, Tyrion Lannister or Eddard Stark, it’s clear author George RR Martin uses a cunning formula to come up with names for his Game Of Thrones characters.

In case you haven’t worked it out though, have no fear, because it looks like comedian Matt Lucas has cracked it.

That’s right, you just make it up – quite brilliant.

Lucas’s nonsense words have inspired others to get involved too.

1. Jermaine becomes Jaysell

2. Arise Sir Spag

3. Forsooth, tis Crunchly

4. Alas we already know this one well

5. It’s a Finker to be sure

6. Thou shalt not be used in Tesco

7. Bolimey that’s a good’n

8. Hail Tword

9. Ye olde Pustcode

10. Egads that’s a politician

11. Inspired by the inspiration

Promvelian Humberdinker, signing off.

Press Association

