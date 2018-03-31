We all have those moments where it feels like life couldn’t get more expensive, but many of us are more fortunate than we think, and would be seen as wealthy by a lot of people.

We all have those moments where it feels like life couldn’t get more expensive, but many of us are more fortunate than we think, and would be seen as wealthy by a lot of people.

11 little things that might prove you’re wealthier than you thought

Reddit user _FrankAbagnale asked people on the website what “wealthy” looked like in their eyes, and the answers are pretty unexpected.

Here are the top 11 responses that will either make you grateful, or really jealous. 1. When the phrase “guacamole is extra” doesn’t fill you with dread.

Press Association