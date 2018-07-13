News And Finally

Friday 13 July 2018

11 little things people miss about 2000s culture

From Harry Potter to the early days of the internet, 2000s culture was a different world.

(Medioimages/Photodisc/Getty Images)
(Medioimages/Photodisc/Getty Images)

By Emily Chudy, Press Association

From quirky fashion trends to flip phones, the 2000s was an exciting era of culture.

Reddit user DinoDay asked people on the website what they miss most from the iconic decade, and they did not disappoint.

Here are 11 of the best answers, that might just make you a little nostalgic.

1. Coming home from school and getting on MSN.

Comment from discussion dr_zex’s comment from discussion "What do you miss about the 00’s?".

2. The joy of Harry Potter.

Comment from discussion JoyStar725’s comment from discussion "What do you miss about the 00’s?".
Harry Potter Home GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. This person misses buying video games.

Comment from discussion ithappenb4’s comment from discussion "What do you miss about the 00’s?".

4. Neopets was the most fun game on the internet.

Comment from discussion afrochum’s comment from discussion "What do you miss about the 00’s?".
The Lord Of The Rings Responsibility GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. Blink 182 and Fall Out Boy in their heyday.

Comment from discussion Fujihara-San’s comment from discussion "What do you miss about the 00’s?".

6. The glamorous phones.

Comment from discussion WxBlue’s comment from discussion "What do you miss about the 00’s?".
Hipster Hello GIF by Saturday Night Live - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. The incredible fashion trends.

Comment from discussion AndyJCohen’s comment from discussion "What do you miss about the 00’s?".

8. This absolute banger.

Comment from discussion 5ft11flip’s comment from discussion "What do you miss about the 00’s?".
Old Music It Wasnt Me GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. This person misses the sports.

Comment from discussion BillyNoMates12’s comment from discussion "What do you miss about the 00’s?".

10. These super-sour sweets.

Comment from discussion Inkghosty’s comment from discussion "What do you miss about the 00’s?".
Mary Berry GIF by ABC Network - Find & Share on GIPHY

11. And lastly…

Comment from discussion MrFanfi’s comment from discussion "What do you miss about the 00’s?".

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News