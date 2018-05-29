11 little stories that prove smart people can make silly mistakes too
Even geniuses can lack common sense sometimes.
Everybody makes mistakes, even extremely clever people!
In fact, there are some geniuses out there who have no common sense at all.
Reddit user coolpoke0908 asked people on the website for their examples of smart people who have made very silly mistakes.
Here are 11 examples, which might make you feel much better about yourself.
1. Never microwave metal!
2. Even doctors can have blind spots.
3. Sometimes the smartest of people can make silly mistakes.
4. Wow.
5. If only this was true.
6. This is next-level ridiculous.
7. Intelligence definitely doesn’t equal common sense.
8. Oh no.
9. This catastrophic mistake.
10. How many PhD students does it take to change a lightbulb?
11. Finally, this person added their own example.
Press Association