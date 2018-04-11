Philosophy can be amazing at times, asking life’s great questions and often leaving us completely stumped.

11 little philosophical concepts that might blow your mind

Reddit user aeonion asked users of the website to share their most incredible philosophical concepts, from the small to the mind-blowing.

Here are 11 of the best answers. 1. This theory could be the answer behind “time flying”.

Press Association