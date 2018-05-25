News And Finally

Friday 25 May 2018

11 irksome acts so annoying they should be made illegal

Ugh, who does some of these?

Person wearing headphones
By Nicola Irwin, Press Association

From radio adverts playing sirens to fake pockets, there’s some everyday acts and objects which really get people worked up.

In fact, they get so annoyed that they think these small acts should be made illegal.

Judging by comments on this Reddit thread, started by J0chem0o there are a lot of inconsiderate acts which make the cut – and a whole lot of people who are surely guilty.

For instance…

1. ‘Eating’ a mobile phone.

Comment from discussion CGShiz’s comment from discussion "What small thing should be illegal because it pisses you off on a daily basis?".
Saved By The Bell Smiling GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

2. Failure to copy correctly.

Comment from discussion EasyPeelers’s comment from discussion "What small thing should be illegal because it pisses you off on a daily basis?".
You'Re Crazy Youtube GIF by SoulPancake - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. General poor attention to emails.

Comment from discussion _selcouth_’s comment from discussion "What small thing should be illegal because it pisses you off on a daily basis?".
Elephant Questions GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. The worst.

Comment from discussion deflaimun’s comment from discussion "What small thing should be illegal because it pisses you off on a daily basis?".
Face Facepalm GIF by The Boss Baby - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. Crashes and the aftermath on radio adverts.

Comment from discussion rainforest_goddess’s comment from discussion "What small thing should be illegal because it pisses you off on a daily basis?".
Flashing Lights Sirens GIF by SundanceNOW DocClub - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. The ire over poor pockets.

Comment from discussion Cortesana’s comment from discussion "What small thing should be illegal because it pisses you off on a daily basis?".
Comment from discussion brasquatch’s comment from discussion "What small thing should be illegal because it pisses you off on a daily basis?".
Fist Pump Gina GIF by Geek & Sundry - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. Workout hogs.

Comment from discussion Cock-PushUps’s comment from discussion "What small thing should be illegal because it pisses you off on a daily basis?".
Workout GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. Who does this?

Comment from discussion MultiTasker33’s comment from discussion "What small thing should be illegal because it pisses you off on a daily basis?".
Mad Men Elevator GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. Awks.

Comment from discussion Sad_And_Obese’s comment from discussion "What small thing should be illegal because it pisses you off on a daily basis?".
Alec Baldwin GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

10. Shopping trolley etiquette.

Comment from discussion Buckabuckaw’s comment from discussion "What small thing should be illegal because it pisses you off on a daily basis?".
Shopping GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

11. And a big one.

Comment from discussion HighOnGoofballs’s comment from discussion "What small thing should be illegal because it pisses you off on a daily basis?".
Relaxed Julia Roberts GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Press Association

