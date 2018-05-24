News And Finally

Thursday 24 May 2018

11 interview red flags that suggest the job might suck

‘We like to work hard and play hard’.

A job interview

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

Be it a concerning comment from the interviewer to the downtrodden vibe in the office, there’s some job interview red flags that go unheeded at your own peril.

It’s these warning signs which are the topic of discussion on Reddit, where user Lessie_Haag_DDS87 asked people for the subtle job interview indicators which really mean “working here would suck”.

Here are 11 of the best replies.

Comment from discussion 88infinityframes’s comment from discussion "What are subtle red flags at a job interview that say, "Working here would suck"?".
Comment from discussion owlswithteeth’s comment from discussion "What are subtle red flags at a job interview that say, "Working here would suck"?".
Comment from discussion BrokenLavaLamp’s comment from discussion "What are subtle red flags at a job interview that say, "Working here would suck"?".
Comment from discussion FerrisMcFly’s comment from discussion "What are subtle red flags at a job interview that say, "Working here would suck"?".
Comment from discussion Disuke’s comment from discussion "What are subtle red flags at a job interview that say, "Working here would suck"?".
Comment from discussion LonelyCheeto’s comment from discussion "What are subtle red flags at a job interview that say, "Working here would suck"?".
Comment from discussion lenachristina’s comment from discussion "What are subtle red flags at a job interview that say, "Working here would suck"?".
Comment from discussion captainmagictrousers’s comment from discussion "What are subtle red flags at a job interview that say, "Working here would suck"?".
Comment from discussion alwaysbluemoon’s comment from discussion "What are subtle red flags at a job interview that say, "Working here would suck"?".
Comment from discussion billybobjimmyjoe’s comment from discussion "What are subtle red flags at a job interview that say, "Working here would suck"?".
Comment from discussion Explain_like_Im_Civ5’s comment from discussion "What are subtle red flags at a job interview that say, "Working here would suck"?".

Press Association

