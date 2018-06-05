The human body is a miraculous thing, and most of us hardly know anything about how it actually works.

11 facts about the human body that will leave you shaken

Reddit user delilahLH asked people on the website for their favourite “fun facts” about the human body, and some of them will shock you.

Here are 11 of the best, which you’ll be telling people for days. 1. People who have aphakia, or no lens on the eye, have reported the ability to see ultraviolet wavelengths.

Press Association