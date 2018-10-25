We all love a good Gif or video, but when media is in short supply social media users are increasingly discovering there’s a different medium they can use to illustrate their point.

11 exemplary memes made using nothing but emojis and punctuation

Not words obviously, leave those to the bookworms, but a different way to make pictures – emojis and keyboards characters.

When used shrewdly these icons can make memes of the highest quality and the 11 expertly-crafted illustrations below are no exception.

1. The tragedy of George and Lenny

of mice and men be like



____ 🤠_____

/ \

/ / 🐁 \ \

\ \___🤲🏻__/ / 😔

\_______|______ / 🔫(__)✌🏻

👢👢 👢👢 — paige (@turnthepge) October 21, 2018

2. Birthday balloons

hs girls on their bday be like

__ __

/_ | / /

| | \ \___

| | \ o \

|__| \____/

\ \

\ \

\ /

\ /

\ /

✊🏽💁🏽‍♀️

👖 — ᵈ 👼🏽 (@jaunpolloo) October 24, 2018

3. Harry, Louis, Niall, Liam and Zayn

2010 one direction really be like:



😏 🤪 😃 🙄 😘

/😺\ /☘️\ / 🥄\ /🥕\ / 👕🤳

| | | | | | | | | | — 𝔰𝔭𝔬𝔬𝔨𝔶 𝔥𝔞𝔫𝔫𝔞𝔥🕸🕷 (@vintagekisssy) October 23, 2018

4. A Mexican stand-off in the office

Dwight, Michael, and Andy be like

😠

/ 👔 \

👇🏻 / \👇🏻

👞 👞

👆🏻 👆🏻

😠 / \😠

👔-👉🏻 👈🏻-👔

/ \ / \

👞👞 👞👞 — Jake Dodson? (@jakedoddy) October 23, 2018

5. Genitalia

Penises be like



/ •_• \

| |

| |

|_ _ |

/ | \

\__/ \__/ — Beans After Dark (@goodbeanalt) October 22, 2018

6. Square-panted sea creatures

Spongebob be like



________________

| o O O |

| O 👁👁 o |

| o 👃 O |

| o 👅 o |

———————

| |

👞 👞 — Beans After Dark (@goodbeanalt) October 20, 2018

7. Trash

People that take their bf/gf back after they cheat be like



🤡 🗑

/()\ /()\

/\ /\ — joeL (@jarevalo527) October 21, 2018

8. Marvel superheros

the avengers be like



🥃 🛡 🔫

\🙄/ \👨🏼/ \🕷/

👔 🇺🇸 |

/ \ / \ / \



🏹 🔨 👊🏼

\👨‍👧/ \👼🏻/ \😡/

| | |

/ \ / \ / \ — yall (@captainassmrica) October 20, 2018

9. Eyes

me without fake lashes be like:



👀

/l l\

/ \ — malek (@offlinemalek) October 22, 2018

10. History

rosa parks be like



________________________________

/

[ ] [ ] [ ]

👵🏾 😡

| | | | | /|\ <|>

|___ |___ |___ |___ |__->> /\

____________________________________ — nope (@LilNasX) October 22, 2018

11. Large-lobed humans

People wit big ears be like



👂🏻😡👂🏻

|

<|>

|

|

/ \

/ \



“Yeah, I heard you” — one man g-unit (@nawstymike) October 18, 2018

No photography or filming skills required, just hop on your device and start start typing.

Press Association