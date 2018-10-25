11 exemplary memes made using nothing but emojis and punctuation
‘Of Mice and Men be like…’
We all love a good Gif or video, but when media is in short supply social media users are increasingly discovering there’s a different medium they can use to illustrate their point.
Not words obviously, leave those to the bookworms, but a different way to make pictures – emojis and keyboards characters.
When used shrewdly these icons can make memes of the highest quality and the 11 expertly-crafted illustrations below are no exception.
1. The tragedy of George and Lenny
of mice and men be like— paige (@turnthepge) October 21, 2018
____ 🤠_____
/ \
/ / 🐁 \ \
\ \___🤲🏻__/ / 😔
\_______|______ / 🔫(__)✌🏻
👢👢 👢👢
2. Birthday balloons
hs girls on their bday be like— ᵈ 👼🏽 (@jaunpolloo) October 24, 2018
__ __
/_ | / /
| | \ \___
| | \ o \
|__| \____/
\ \
\ \
\ /
\ /
\ /
✊🏽💁🏽♀️
👖
3. Harry, Louis, Niall, Liam and Zayn
2010 one direction really be like:— 𝔰𝔭𝔬𝔬𝔨𝔶 𝔥𝔞𝔫𝔫𝔞𝔥🕸🕷 (@vintagekisssy) October 23, 2018
😏 🤪 😃 🙄 😘
/😺\ /☘️\ / 🥄\ /🥕\ / 👕🤳
| | | | | | | | | |
4. A Mexican stand-off in the office
Dwight, Michael, and Andy be like— Jake Dodson? (@jakedoddy) October 23, 2018
😠
/ 👔 \
👇🏻 / \👇🏻
👞 👞
👆🏻 👆🏻
😠 / \😠
👔-👉🏻 👈🏻-👔
/ \ / \
👞👞 👞👞
5. Genitalia
Penises be like— Beans After Dark (@goodbeanalt) October 22, 2018
/ •_• \
| |
| |
|_ _ |
/ | \
\__/ \__/
6. Square-panted sea creatures
Spongebob be like— Beans After Dark (@goodbeanalt) October 20, 2018
________________
| o O O |
| O 👁👁 o |
| o 👃 O |
| o 👅 o |
———————
| |
👞 👞
7. Trash
People that take their bf/gf back after they cheat be like— joeL (@jarevalo527) October 21, 2018
🤡 🗑
/()\ /()\
/\ /\
8. Marvel superheros
the avengers be like— yall (@captainassmrica) October 20, 2018
🥃 🛡 🔫
\🙄/ \👨🏼/ \🕷/
👔 🇺🇸 |
/ \ / \ / \
🏹 🔨 👊🏼
\👨👧/ \👼🏻/ \😡/
| | |
/ \ / \ / \
9. Eyes
me without fake lashes be like:— malek (@offlinemalek) October 22, 2018
👀
/l l\
/ \
10. History
rosa parks be like— nope (@LilNasX) October 22, 2018
________________________________
/
[ ] [ ] [ ]
👵🏾 😡
| | | | | /|\ <|>
|___ |___ |___ |___ |__->> /\
____________________________________
11. Large-lobed humans
People wit big ears be like— one man g-unit (@nawstymike) October 18, 2018
👂🏻😡👂🏻
|
<|>
|
|
/ \
/ \
“Yeah, I heard you”
No photography or filming skills required, just hop on your device and start start typing.
