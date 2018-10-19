News And Finally

Friday 19 October 2018

11 brilliant and entertaining ways to shut down a conversation

‘I said good day, sir.’

(lenanet/Getty Images)

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

Human interaction is great and all, but sometimes you just don’t want to be in a conversation.

Getting out of such situations is a delicate art form, but fortunately for you Reddit user u/Xavi__ sparked a conversation online which may give you a few pointers.

The Redditor asked their fellows to share their best conversation shut downs – so get your notepad ready, because these are 11 of the best answers.

1.

Comment from discussion Jonasa113’s comment from discussion "What are your best ways to shut down a conversation?".
Good Bye GIF by Bounce - Find & Share on GIPHY

2. From user SaltyNibba

“Slapping the legs whilst standing up and saying ‘right.'”

Stand Up Aussie Open GIF by Australian Open - Find & Share on GIPHY

3.

Comment from discussion jackhackery’s comment from discussion "What are your best ways to shut down a conversation?".
American 80S GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. From user FuelingHappiness

“‘My battery is at 1% so if I disappear that’s why’ is my go to! It doesn’t work so well in person but I’ve tried it…”

Phone Foot GIF by AFV Babies - Find & Share on GIPHY

5.

Comment from discussion jackhackery’s comment from discussion "What are your best ways to shut down a conversation?".
You Lose Get Out GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. From user Kay_Elle

“Go to the bathroom.

“Never come back.”

Cat Pulling GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7.

Comment from discussion nina_gall’s comment from discussion "What are your best ways to shut down a conversation?".
Scared Forrest Gump GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. From user SearchingForKokomo

“Hey man, I’d like to stay, but I’ve got class in 30 minutes so I’ve gotta go.”

Late Lord Of The Rings GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9.

Comment from discussion DontPissInMyPockets’s comment from discussion "What are your best ways to shut down a conversation?".
Pew Pew Finger Guns GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

10. From user PrincessFirefly23

“‘If I don’t go, I’ll miss my bus home.’ Only applies when I am not home.

“When I am home : ‘I want to go watch horror movies / animes Want to join?’ Works every time.”

Im Gonna Walk Away Now Okay Fox Tv GIF by The Grinder - Find & Share on GIPHY

11.

Comment from discussion AudibleNod’s comment from discussion "What are your best ways to shut down a conversation?".

