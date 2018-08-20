News And Finally

Monday 20 August 2018

11 awkward things you’ve probably done if you’re British

From queuing to mild tea addiction, here are the dead giveaways that you’re talking to a British person.

By Emily Chudy, Press Association

Whether its being passive-aggressive on the train, or getting a sunburn at the smallest hint of nice weather, there are plenty of markers of British culture.

Reddit user Rumplemoveskins asked people on the website for the dead giveaways that a person is British, from tea drinking to queuing.

Here are 11 little things that just scream: “I’m British”.

1. Awkward social cues.

Comment from discussion snowy792’s comment from discussion "What things scream “I’m British”?".

2. A love of the annual two weeks of summer.

Comment from discussion delightedbanana’s comment from discussion "What things scream “I’m British”?".
3. Excessive apologising.

Comment from discussion SpaceRigby’s comment from discussion "What things scream “I’m British”?".

4. Yep.

Comment from discussion DropkickMorgan’s comment from discussion "What things scream “I’m British”?".
5. Chocolate prices always being on the rise.

Comment from discussion Jfof_’s comment from discussion "What things scream “I’m British”?".

6. Never using sun-cream.

Comment from discussion robotobo’s comment from discussion "What things scream “I’m British”?".
7. This greeting.

Comment from discussion perpetualsearch’s comment from discussion "What things scream “I’m British”?".

8. Enjoying the world’s best meal.

Comment from discussion Sattars_Son’s comment from discussion "What things scream “I’m British”?".
9. Never being able to escape from these adverts.

Comment from discussion Darth_Waiter’s comment from discussion "What things scream “I’m British”?".

10. If someone only leaves one kiss, it means bad news.

Comment from discussion throwawayravenclaw’s comment from discussion "What things scream “I’m British”?".
11. Lastly, the peak of “lad culture”.

Comment from discussion Rothyr_’s comment from discussion "What things scream “I’m British”?".

