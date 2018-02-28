As the Beast From The East brings in swathes of cold air and snow, beasts of our own have been venturing outside.

11 adorable videos that show dogs and cats react to snow very differently

Dogs and cats, those age old rivals for humans’ love, have been spotted pitter-pattering through the wintry conditions up and down the country and people have been busting a gut to share their pets’ snowy experiences.

In fact getting a film of our beloved has even been a dangerous endeavour for some. AHAHA my mum trying to record my dog in the snow and ended up falling over pic.twitter.com/BQh0a5D6WL — Holly Mottershead 🐝 (@HMottershead1) February 27, 2018 So, while everyone’s trying hard to show off their best friends, it seems only right to give you a round up of the best clips out there.

And while we’re at it, let’s compare how the pussycats and pooches react. 1. Cats’ natural instincts mean they’ll hunt but won’t eat snow

Cat catching snowballs. pic.twitter.com/Ez07Q2Dog0 — Katie Brown (@KatieVEBrown) February 27, 2018 2. Dogs most certainly do eat snow If anyone needs their snow clearing my dog is willing to help!!! #yum pic.twitter.com/onAkoJSriq — Aled Jones (@realaled) February 28, 2018 3. Pooches want to play with you in the snow, and will quite literally come bounding over

everyone STOP what ur doing and watch my dog in the snow right now pic.twitter.com/ooEbW6OnFx — 𝔥𝔢𝔞𝔯𝔱𝔞𝔠𝔥𝔢 (@jennycantsurf) February 28, 2018 4. Some dogs will even help their human play The bonus of having a sled dog on a snow day! ❄️🐶🛷🐕❄️ pic.twitter.com/NTS4LXvC7O — EH (@emruns1506) February 27, 2018 5. Other valiant mutts are working despite the snow

Being outside is so treacherous you don’t know if there’s slippery ice under the snow, we’re only out because we have to be...this is no fun for either of us ❄️@guidedogs @GuidedogsLondon #TheBlondeLeadingTheBlind pic.twitter.com/xJNDMRa4LU — Kika 🇬🇧 (@Kika_GuideDog) February 28, 2018 6. But cats are often zooming in the opposite direction to their owners

My #cat (a Siberian cat) meet snow for the first time in his life #gatti #cats #nevearoma #Rome #snowinrome pic.twitter.com/OphFLCGTyI — Anna (@anna4easitalian) February 26, 2018 Baby steps. 8. In fact if cats could float above the snow altogether, some certainly would

Sarah's cat hates the snow and is furious with everyone and everything you stand for. pic.twitter.com/cYy2Tv3N3w — Tramp Press (@TrampPress) February 28, 2018 9. By contrast even the little dogs seem to be having fun in the cold Dachshunds in the snow! #zoomies #snortpig #crazy pic.twitter.com/tgslK8MaAu — Milo & Asbopups (@MiloTheDaxie) February 27, 2018 10. Well, maybe not all of them, but at least they tried

