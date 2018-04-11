103-year-old woman gifted a cuddly pet for her birthday after her beloved cat passed away

A 103-year-old woman had her birthday dreams come true as workers at her care home gifted her an adorable rescue cat.

Lillian, who lives in Ridgeview Gardens Assisted Living in Utah, wanted a new furry friend for her birthday after her beloved cat Sammy passed away.

Debbie Harradine Presland, the administrator of the home, got in touch with The St. George Animal Shelter in order to find a brand new companion for Lillian’s birthday. Today at Ridgeview Gardens we celebrated our sweet Lillian’s 103rd birthday with a surprise barbecue style lunch in our... Posted by Ridgeview Gardens Assisted Living on Friday, April 6, 2018 The care home said they celebrated Lillian’s 103rd birthday with a barbecue-style lunch in their courtyard, before surprising her with a present, Marley the nine-year-old cat.

Joey, an animal control officer, brought the black-and-brown cat to the party and the two fell in love instantly. Posted by St. George Animal Shelter on Friday, April 6, 2018 Ms Harradine Presland said: “Lillian was so overcome when she saw the courtyard all decked out ready for her party. It’s was the perfect weather for lunch outside and the biggest surprise was still to come…

“Her reaction was priceless and brought tears to my eyes. What an awesome day for such an awesome lady.” Posted by St. George Animal Shelter on Friday, April 6, 2018 In a Facebook post, St George Animal Centre said: “Absolutely we had to help make this day special. Marley, who is nine years old, has been at the shelter looking for that special person to spoil her.

“These two souls connected instantly and we at the animal shelter were honoured to have a part in making this 103rd birthday a special one.”

Press Association