Talking to your pet is a personal and often very highly-pitched interaction, utilising more nonsensical words than it’s possible to count.

10 wonderful lists of pet names which may put your own to shame

Despite this, the denizens of social media have decided to try to list the fantastical, pining names they have for their beloved balls of fluff – in a trend which has actually become rather entertaining.

1. Everybody’s Buddy

My cats name is Buddy.



I call him:



Buddy

Bud

Budlarrr

Budmeister

Budweiser

Big boy — 🌼🌺 LDShadowLady 🌺🌼 (@LDShadowLady) October 21, 2018

2. Kermit the nasty boy

My dog’s name is Kermit.



We call him:

Cermet

Krimit

Krimbot

Cry boy

Worm

Nervous

Square

Square Butt

Middle child

Sorbet

Herman

Zaddi

Rat

Nasty boy

Nasty boy

NASTY BOY https://t.co/mXAYCNIdej — Jenna Marbles (@Jenna_Marbles) October 20, 2018

3. Cheeki chipotle

My I present my darling Cheeki:



Cheeks

Cheekichops

Chippo

Chips

Chippy

Chipalatté

Chipotle https://t.co/vGCz2Tjoc0 — Jenn Im (@imjennim) October 19, 2018

4. The many names of Loleypants

LOL our Lola is



Loley

Loleypants

Pants



Pantaloony

Poopy pants

Poopy bum

Poopy Girl (pronounced geeeewlll)

Bum bum

Monkey girl

Monk

Panty mcPanterson

Poo

The girl

Dog (pronounced Dougue) https://t.co/U9SpTdbzxZ — Karissa Pukas (@KARISSAPUKAS) October 18, 2018

5. Hold me closer tiny Max

My dog’s name is Max



I call him:



Maximum Dog

Meeks

Mister

Moofus

Milton

Mort

Milgus

Morp

Mop

Mulk

Milk

Lump

Lumpy

Lumpy Boy

VERY Lumpy Boi

An Extremely Lumpy Boi

Lumpers

Lumper Stiltskin

Maximizer Doggy

Maxwell Farms

Old Man

Old Man Jenkins

Tip Tap

Tippy Tappy

Tiny Dancer https://t.co/8Zz1490Aec — BlankGameplays (@CrankGameplays) October 20, 2018

6. Chica is wrong

My dog’s name is Chica:



We call her:

Beeka

Squeeka

Bo-Beeka

Tonka

Chunka

Chunko

Beefus

Weefus

Feefus

Sneefus

Beeps

Beepo

Cheekus

Da-Chica-Da-Squeeka

WRONG

Missy

Poopy

Good girl

Plumpus

Dumpus

Boofus

Poofus

Mrs. Beeka

Bub

Bica-Da-Boop-O https://t.co/FmRwLarCpF — Markiplier (@markiplier) October 20, 2018

7. Crusty and his many titles

!! our cats name is crusty.



we call him:

crust

cru

croosty

crusticus

crusticus maximus

crustini

crusty bucket

cru diddy

dingus

dingus prime

ding

daangie

daangie burger

diddle squat

didders

ru

rust

ru bomb

dusticus rusticus

rusty rat

musty mat



and i think that’s it https://t.co/cXerNRuaUN — Safiya Nygaard (@safiyajn) October 20, 2018

8. Lumi and Lynx or Popsicle and Stinki Lynci

My cats name is Lumi

What I call her



Lumi

Lummie

Lumlums

Lulu

Lummie bear

Fluff butt

Pippie head

Pipsqueak

Pippiepants

Popsickle



My other cats name is Lynx

What I call him



Lynx

Lynci

Stinki

Stinki lynci

Stinki butt

Baby seal

Seal pup — Lydia (@LydiaEmillen) October 18, 2018

9. From Moose to Moosie butt

omg here we go, moose:



Moosie

Moosie Bear

MooseMoose

Meuz

Meuzmeuz

Moz

Mooz

Merz

Stinker

Stinky

Stinky butt

Sweet boy

Moosie butt



🤷🏼‍♀️❤️😂 https://t.co/MJerXXo6mO — lauren ✄ (@laurDIY) October 19, 2018

10. And one man and his many marbles

Our glass spheres called ‘marbles’.



We call them:



Comet

Crazy Cat's Eye

MarbleMcMarbleface

Summer Sky

Big Pearl

Deep Ocean

Ghost Plasma

Rastafarian

Grasshopper

Ducktape

Black Knight

Nemo

Phoenix

Slimer

Lollipop

Superball

Blue Moon

Dragon's Egg

Red Number 3

Quicksilver https://t.co/9nkg6AcOcf — 🏁Jelle's Marble Runs🏁 (@Jellesmarbles) October 21, 2018

Marbles can be adored just as much as cats or dogs. Okay?

