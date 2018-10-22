10 wonderful lists of pet names which may put your own to shame
People are using the internet to share what they call their pet and frankly the platform has peaked.
Talking to your pet is a personal and often very highly-pitched interaction, utilising more nonsensical words than it’s possible to count.
Despite this, the denizens of social media have decided to try to list the fantastical, pining names they have for their beloved balls of fluff – in a trend which has actually become rather entertaining.
1. Everybody’s Buddy
My cats name is Buddy.— 🌼🌺 LDShadowLady 🌺🌼 (@LDShadowLady) October 21, 2018
I call him:
Buddy
Bud
Budlarrr
Budmeister
Budweiser
Big boy
2. Kermit the nasty boy
My dog’s name is Kermit.— Jenna Marbles (@Jenna_Marbles) October 20, 2018
We call him:
Cermet
Krimit
Krimbot
Cry boy
Worm
Nervous
Square
Square Butt
Middle child
Sorbet
Herman
Zaddi
Rat
Nasty boy
Nasty boy
NASTY BOY https://t.co/mXAYCNIdej
3. Cheeki chipotle
My I present my darling Cheeki:— Jenn Im (@imjennim) October 19, 2018
Cheeks
Cheekichops
Chippo
Chips
Chippy
Chipalatté
Chipotle https://t.co/vGCz2Tjoc0
4. The many names of Loleypants
LOL our Lola is— Karissa Pukas (@KARISSAPUKAS) October 18, 2018
Loley
Loleypants
Pants
Pantaloony
Poopy pants
Poopy bum
Poopy Girl (pronounced geeeewlll)
Bum bum
Monkey girl
Monk
Panty mcPanterson
Poo
The girl
Dog (pronounced Dougue) https://t.co/U9SpTdbzxZ
5. Hold me closer tiny Max
My dog’s name is Max— BlankGameplays (@CrankGameplays) October 20, 2018
I call him:
Maximum Dog
Meeks
Mister
Moofus
Milton
Mort
Milgus
Morp
Mop
Mulk
Milk
Lump
Lumpy
Lumpy Boy
VERY Lumpy Boi
An Extremely Lumpy Boi
Lumpers
Lumper Stiltskin
Maximizer Doggy
Maxwell Farms
Old Man
Old Man Jenkins
Tip Tap
Tippy Tappy
Tiny Dancer https://t.co/8Zz1490Aec
6. Chica is wrong
My dog’s name is Chica:— Markiplier (@markiplier) October 20, 2018
We call her:
Beeka
Squeeka
Bo-Beeka
Tonka
Chunka
Chunko
Beefus
Weefus
Feefus
Sneefus
Beeps
Beepo
Cheekus
Da-Chica-Da-Squeeka
WRONG
Missy
Poopy
Good girl
Plumpus
Dumpus
Boofus
Poofus
Mrs. Beeka
Bub
Bica-Da-Boop-O https://t.co/FmRwLarCpF
7. Crusty and his many titles
!! our cats name is crusty.— Safiya Nygaard (@safiyajn) October 20, 2018
we call him:
crust
cru
croosty
crusticus
crusticus maximus
crustini
crusty bucket
cru diddy
dingus
dingus prime
ding
daangie
daangie burger
diddle squat
didders
ru
rust
ru bomb
dusticus rusticus
rusty rat
musty mat
and i think that’s it https://t.co/cXerNRuaUN
8. Lumi and Lynx or Popsicle and Stinki Lynci
My cats name is Lumi— Lydia (@LydiaEmillen) October 18, 2018
What I call her
Lumi
Lummie
Lumlums
Lulu
Lummie bear
Fluff butt
Pippie head
Pipsqueak
Pippiepants
Popsickle
My other cats name is Lynx
What I call him
Lynx
Lynci
Stinki
Stinki lynci
Stinki butt
Baby seal
Seal pup
9. From Moose to Moosie butt
omg here we go, moose:— lauren ✄ (@laurDIY) October 19, 2018
Moosie
Moosie Bear
MooseMoose
Meuz
Meuzmeuz
Moz
Mooz
Merz
Stinker
Stinky
Stinky butt
Sweet boy
Moosie butt
🤷🏼♀️❤️😂 https://t.co/MJerXXo6mO
10. And one man and his many marbles
Our glass spheres called ‘marbles’.— 🏁Jelle's Marble Runs🏁 (@Jellesmarbles) October 21, 2018
We call them:
Comet
Crazy Cat's Eye
MarbleMcMarbleface
Summer Sky
Big Pearl
Deep Ocean
Ghost Plasma
Rastafarian
Grasshopper
Ducktape
Black Knight
Nemo
Phoenix
Slimer
Lollipop
Superball
Blue Moon
Dragon's Egg
Red Number 3
Quicksilver https://t.co/9nkg6AcOcf
Marbles can be adored just as much as cats or dogs. Okay?
Press Association