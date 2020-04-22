10 videos to keep the Prince of Wales entertained during coronavirus lockdown

| 12.4°C Dublin
The Prince of Wales has been enjoying the creativity on display in the videos the public has been making during the coronavirus lockdown.
He told Country Life magazine: “We have seen the very best use of technology – allowing us to keep working, but also to keep in touch through virtual parties, games, singing – and some of the funniest videos I have seen for a long time.”
Here are some of the videos that show how the nation has been keeping itself entertained.
Residents really enjoyed playing a new game today Hungry Hippos. Lots of laughter to lift morale of the team and residents! 🦛😀❤️Posted by Bryn Celyn Care Home on Thursday, March 19, 2020
Bryn Celyn care home in Wales has recreated a life-sized version of the game Hungry Hungry Hippos, with residents sat in wheelchairs while staff pushed them into the middle of circle, where they attempted to collect coloured balls with boxes and brooms.
Not to be outdone, staff at Fir Villa Residential Home created a giant game of Kerplunk to keep residents entertained.
After craving a takeaway burger, Ashleigh and Nate Crowley created a drive-through restaurant in their kitchen.
Top Gear stunt driver The Stig found life a little on the tame side as he stayed at home and practised social distancing.
A dinosaur was seen stalking the streets of Callander in Perthshire, keeping locals entertained.
Meanwhile in Stockport, Spider-Man has been spotted out and about thanks to two men dressing up to keep local youngsters entertained.
I was supposed to be playing cricket this weekend... So todayâs musical offering is a nod to @bbctms with âSoul Limboâ as youâve never heard it! #StayHome pic.twitter.com/T5GHn8TedT— Joy Lisney (@JoyLisney) April 18, 2020
Cellist and cricket fan Joy Linsey earned praise from former England captain Michael Vaughan for her rendition of the Test Match Special theme music.
The residents of a street in Frodsham, Cheshire, have been gathering for a daily 11am socially-distanced dance, led by local dance teacher Janet Woodcock.
Doinâ a bit of Shakespeare outta the Window...itâs how we get down in North London 🤷🏽ââï¸🎭 Trying to entertain & cheer up our neighbours this weekend #CheWalker @Ruthgibson2000 & Adolpho on ALL the instruments â¨#streettheatre #RomeoAndJuilet #lockdown pic.twitter.com/6MFJWvMrMP— Sasha Frost (@Sashadfrost) April 6, 2020
Quarantined actors Ché Walker and Ruth Gibson performed Romeo and Juliet from their windows to cheer up neighbours in north London.
A dad delighted his young children by turning dinner time into a trip to a luxury restaurant.
