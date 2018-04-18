10 tweets that pretty much sum up how we are feeling about the first heatwave of the year
‘You know you’re British when you take a coat everywhere with you, even in a heatwave.’
So after a long, cold winter that saw bleak weather right into April, people are jumping at the chance to bask in some spring sunshine. Or so you’d think.
Wednesday was the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures reaching 25C (77F) in parts of the south east, more than 10C higher than the UK average for the time of year.
A heatwave would normally mean extreme blazing temperatures, unless of course you are living in the UK.
Here’s British Twitter summing up exactly how we are feeling about the weather right now.
1. Heatwave? *shrugs shoulders*
It’s so hot in Britain you could crack an egg on the pavement and it would just kind of sit there all raw #heatwave— VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) April 18, 2018
2. It’s not gonna last
Thoughts with all those in beer gardens and will be caught out when the sun goes down later and the temperature drops to minus 4 in about 6 minutes #HeatWave 😂☀️— Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) April 18, 2018
3. So there’s an actual sun out there?
UK in shock at rare meteorological phenomenon...#Heatwave pic.twitter.com/ORcA8KJLzk— Beano (@BeanoOfficial) April 18, 2018
4. OK, then let’s make the most of it while it lasts
#heatwave— The Alchemist UK (@TheAlchemistUK) April 18, 2018
*Slightest possibility of a temperature above 12 degrees*
Us: pic.twitter.com/tD2tFwAYC9
5. What kind of heatwave is this?
Seriously, where's this #heatwave though? pic.twitter.com/DqC9FJVsiZ— Poundland (@Poundland) April 18, 2018
6. Let me get my coat, just in case…
you know you’re british when you take a coat everywhere with you even in a heatwave..#Heatwave— jess :( (@HeartHerrxn) April 18, 2018
7. Quick, get the sun cream out
Turn off the central heating.— BRIAN (@B2IANR) April 18, 2018
Put away your big coat.
Get your legs out and slap on the sun cream, because summer is kind of here baby.
Yeah.
Do a dance 💃#heatwave
8. How quickly can I get a tan?
🌞 Trying to get a tan on your lunch break like... #Heatwave pic.twitter.com/z5w7rGgxHE— BBC (@BBC) April 18, 2018
9. Wait a sec, there’s no heatwave here
#heatwave? What bloody heatwave? Still got my jumper on up here. Bit of sun might help but we hardly ever see it. Best wishes from the soggy north of Wales.— Carl L Hughes#PBPE (@CarlHug70014514) April 18, 2018
10. At least it’s goodbye winter
Happy end of winter. #heatwave pic.twitter.com/IUdHE7hpRz— 𝙈𝙞𝙠𝙚 🐯 (@_MP88_) April 18, 2018
While Thursday should be even warmer, temperatures are expected to fall from the beginning of next week. So enjoy it while it lasts.
Press Association