Wednesday 18 April 2018

10 things that non-Brits think Brits do well

How many of these do you take for granted?

By Isabel Togoh, Press Association

The NHS, orderly queues and the chunky chip – these are a few things that the UK is best known for.

But as a nation of self-deprecating people, we often take these aspects of everyday life for granted, forgetting just how devoid of convenience and joy our lives would be without them.

Here, non-Brits of Reddit have been sharing the aspects of British life which they admire, and some of the suggestions are endearingly simple.

1. A pint brings all the Brits to the yard.

Comment from discussion The_Town_of_Canada’s comment from discussion "Non Brits, What do the British do well?".

2. Three prongs all the way.

Comment from discussion beefandchicken’s comment from discussion "Non Brits, What do the British do well?".

3. “Should I stay and wait my turn, or should I floor it, get beeped at and become the object of scorn until I’ve disappeared out of sight?”

Comment from discussion Back2Bach’s comment from discussion "Non Brits, What do the British do well?".

4. Pub is life.

Comment from discussion ProLicks’s comment from discussion "Non Brits, What do the British do well?".

5. Being villainous.

Comment from discussion a_man_in_black’s comment from discussion "Non Brits, What do the British do well?".

6. Getting your snack on is a gourmet experience.

Comment from discussion Kilen13’s comment from discussion "Non Brits, What do the British do well?".

7. Okay, temporary traffic lights are cool and all, until you start to question whether they’re still working because you’ve been sitting in the same spot for an actual eternity.

Comment from discussion HeadsOfLeviathan’s comment from discussion "Non Brits, What do the British do well?".

8. These gooey, chocolatey orange treasures are always a crowd favourite.

Comment from discussion phaddle’s comment from discussion "Non Brits, What do the British do well?".

9. The rules are simple: the left side is for those who wish to risk their lives sprinting down the steps, and NOT for suitcases/children.

Comment from discussion Kronos9191’s comment from discussion "Non Brits, What do the British do well?".

10. Panel show and chill.

Comment from discussion Gepard_Retardieu’s comment from discussion "Non Brits, What do the British do well?".

