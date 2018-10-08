Pop songs are chock full of meaning most of the time, but it only takes the smallest of edits to change that completely.

Pop songs are chock full of meaning most of the time, but it only takes the smallest of edits to change that completely.

10 song lyrics that improve if you replace ‘heaven’ with ‘Kevin’

And that’s exactly what Reddit users got up to when Mightyjohnjohn asked: “What song lyric improves the most when you replace ‘heaven’ with ‘Kevin’?”

With that in mind, here are 10 of the best examples. If your name is Kevin, this could be an odd read…

1. Can’t Take My Eyes Off you – Frankie Valli

2. Cheek To Cheek – Fred Astaire

“Kevin, I’m in Kevin,

“And my heart beats so that I can hardly speak

“And I seem to find the happiness I seek

“When we’re out together dancing, cheek to cheek” – Backyardt0rnados

3. There Is A Light That Never Goes Out – The Smiths

4. Sheep Go To Heaven – Cake

“Sheep go to Kevin, Goats go to hell.” – Cool_Ranch_Dodrio

5. Just Like Heaven – The Cure

6. Joy To The World – Andra

“And Kevin and nature sing,

“and Kevin and nature sing,

“and Keeeeevinnnnn and Keeeeevinnnnnn and nature sing!” – Backyardt0rnados

7. Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now – The Smiths

“Kevin Knows I’m Miserable Now” – Bunnyisfluffy

8. Heaven – Bryan Adams

9. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door – Bob Dylan

“Knockin’ on Kevin’s Door” – eyybobbayy

10. Stairway To Heaven – Led Zeppelin

Press Association