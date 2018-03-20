10 really awkward teenage stories of unrequited love that will make you cringe

Writer Nicole Cliffe asked Twitter users to reveal the most embarrassing things they’d ever done for love, and some of them are pretty embarrassing.

Here are 10 of the best awkward teenage stories about unrequited love that will make you cringe.

I am very open to hearing the most embarrassing thing you have done for love. https://t.co/kFTLcRvTDT

I burned a CD for a guy I liked in high school with all his favourite songs and he gave it to another girl as a gift. 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Nicole Barbosa (@NicoleBarbosaPR) March 19, 2018

2. This person resorted to cleaning in the name of love.

Ummmmm I was broken up with in his mom’s kitchen after he BROUGHT ME HOME TO MEET HIS FAMILY for the first time :( and then I kept...doing the dishes ... because i thought it would make him see I was useful ... ?????? — Caro (@socarolinesays) March 19, 2018

3. This person would have been waiting a long time for that phone call.