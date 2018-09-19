10 pretty awesome portraits made from sandwiches
The creations by a US fast food outlet are making something of an impression on Twitter.
Of all edibles, fast food is not usually known for its pleasing appearance – but US sandwich outlet Arby’s is bucking the trend.
Admittedly not all of the meals you’re about to see look like they’d taste brilliant, but they are quite enjoyable pieces of artwork – made from bread and any sandwich filling you can imagine.
The creativity has proved popular on social media under the hashtag #MakeMySandwich, and here are 10 of the best they’ve come up with.
1. Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger
This deserves a sandwich #MakeMySandwich pic.twitter.com/hFCMltXxPl— Arby's (@Arbys) September 19, 2018
After the American actor and actress posted photos together outside an Arby’s, the outlet was quick to pounce on the opportunity.
Although it’s hard to tell if Oswalt’s feelings toward the piece were positive.
what have you done https://t.co/m1FXqllLgz— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 19, 2018
2. A lettuce-collared Scooby-Doo
We can Scooby-Dooby-Do that #MakeMySandwich pic.twitter.com/5Rr9ybVOK7— Arby's (@Arbys) September 18, 2018
3. A buffalo and a clever use of a toaster
Lookin' good #MakeMySandwich pic.twitter.com/wq2oHlGHRQ— Arby's (@Arbys) September 18, 2018
4. A happy old couple
Plenty of love to go around. #MakeMySandwich pic.twitter.com/28wfytOFmG— Arby's (@Arbys) September 19, 2018
5. A company logo for those on a diet
Might want to order several sides with this... #MakeMySandwich pic.twitter.com/vF3keQZRMX— Arby's (@Arbys) September 19, 2018
6. A god of war and singed beards
How'd we do, @PlayStation & @SonySantaMonica? pic.twitter.com/15fnbdAGB5— Arby's (@Arbys) September 17, 2018
7. A pig made from pig
We wanted to be authentic… #MakeMySandwich pic.twitter.com/LKvxSeYZXY— Arby's (@Arbys) September 16, 2018
8. A fast food advert squared
We're not much for fashion, but we think this is a great look for you. #MakeMySandwich pic.twitter.com/PJHcm8olDf— Arby's (@Arbys) September 14, 2018
9. Tomb Raider meets bread
One Lara Croft, comin' up! #MakeMySandwich pic.twitter.com/ilG91Siv18— Arby's (@Arbys) September 14, 2018
10. A beast made from beef
Order up! (You’ll have to order Sohothin as an extra side) #MakeMySandwich pic.twitter.com/e9rOPzvNZ0— Arby's (@Arbys) September 13, 2018
Press Association