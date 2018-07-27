News And Finally

Saturday 28 July 2018

10 places you should have been to see the blood moon in all its glory

The UK was not one of those places, unfortunately.

The moon turns red during a total lunar eclipse in Switzerland – (Christian Merz/AP)
The moon turns red during a total lunar eclipse in Switzerland – (Christian Merz/AP)

By Max McLean, Press Association

Those in the UK hoping to catch a glimpse of the blood moon had their plans scuppered by cloudy weather, so where should you have been to witness the event?

These pictures were taken in Melbourne, Australia, where the blood moon had no problems with visibility.

No issues in Rome – who’s that peering around the Colosseum? It’s the blood moon!

(Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Mars was also visible in plenty of pictures, such as these from Hammanskraal, South Africa.

Here, the blood moon hides very poorly behind a house in Germany. We can see you, moon.

(Harald Tittel/AP)

The Philippines also witnessed the moon and Mars in the night sky.

Switzerland got an eyeful of moon too.

(Christian Merz/AP)

How about these images from Cape Town, South Africa? They wouldn’t look out of place in a sci-fi movie.

The moon was certainly pictured in some wonderful places. While Stonehenge missed out, the Temple of Poseidon in Greece did not.

(Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)

People of Portugal, look the other way!

(Armando Franca/AP)

And of course those on the International Space Station were very well placed indeed.

