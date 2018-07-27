Those in the UK hoping to catch a glimpse of the blood moon had their plans scuppered by cloudy weather, so where should you have been to witness the event?

10 places you should have been to see the blood moon in all its glory

These pictures were taken in Melbourne, Australia, where the blood moon had no problems with visibility.

Blood Moon with Mars view from my backyard ⭐️💫 pic.twitter.com/31VLoKaxDb — Olga Morales (@AstroGann33) July 27, 2018

No issues in Rome – who’s that peering around the Colosseum? It’s the blood moon!

(Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Mars was also visible in plenty of pictures, such as these from Hammanskraal, South Africa.

Here, the blood moon hides very poorly behind a house in Germany. We can see you, moon.

(Harald Tittel/AP)

The Philippines also witnessed the moon and Mars in the night sky.

Witnessing the longest Blood Moon Eclipse of the 21st Century after a hundred years 🌒 #BloodMoonEclipse #Philippines pic.twitter.com/AZfjAxIPfd — thex yearth 🔥ViceRylle (@pat_liguez) July 27, 2018

Switzerland got an eyeful of moon too.

(Christian Merz/AP)

How about these images from Cape Town, South Africa? They wouldn’t look out of place in a sci-fi movie.

Not bad for my first attempt at taking pictures of the moon, such a beautiful evening! #EclipseLunar pic.twitter.com/xtULa3MmJi — Kirsten Floris (@kirstenrebecss) July 27, 2018

The moon was certainly pictured in some wonderful places. While Stonehenge missed out, the Temple of Poseidon in Greece did not.

(Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)

People of Portugal, look the other way!

(Armando Franca/AP)

And of course those on the International Space Station were very well placed indeed.

Just took a photo of the #LunarEclipse from the @Space_Station. Tricky to capture. The slight hue of blue is actually the Earth's atmosphere, just before the Moon is "diving into it". #Horizons pic.twitter.com/X8r7puloQl — Alexander Gerst (@Astro_Alex) July 27, 2018

