Monday 19 March 2018

10 photos that prove red pandas should be your new favourite animal

Red panda levels of cuteness need to be brought to the public’s attention.

Red Panda (Ailurus fulgens)(Tonygeo/Getty Images)
Red Panda (Ailurus fulgens)(Tonygeo/Getty Images)

By Emily Chudy, Press Association

Many different species and breeds of animals have gone in and out of popularity over the years, from pugs to hedgehogs. One adorable animal, however, has been overlooked for far too long.

Red pandas, also known as lesser pandas or red bear-cats, are an endangered species native to the Himalayas and have grown in popularity due to their sleepy, shy, and very fluffy nature.

These cinnamon-coloured creatures deserve to have a moment to shine, and should definitely be your new favourite animal.

Here are 10 photos that will get you marching down to the nearest zoo to see a red panda.

1. The Twitter account Red Pandas Daily has the right idea.

2. Nima at Chester Zoo loves the snow.

ipanews_a21eab4f-6494-4234-9292-a57efbd34f40_embedded450784

3. Red pandas love to eat bamboo.

ipanews_a21eab4f-6494-4234-9292-a57efbd34f40_embedded450787

4. Two red pandas are better than one.

5. Red pandas are extremely adorable even when snacking.

6. They have very cute lazy moments…

ipanews_a21eab4f-6494-4234-9292-a57efbd34f40_embedded451228

7. And very sweet smiles.

8. Red pandas take the best characteristics of cats, raccoons, and bears.

9. They also love play time.

ipanews_a21eab4f-6494-4234-9292-a57efbd34f40_embedded460671

10. Are you convinced yet?

If you don’t love red pandas, I’m sorry, but you are incorrect.

Playing Red Panda GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Press Association

