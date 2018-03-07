News And Finally

Thursday 8 March 2018

10 of the most wince-inducing DIY medical procedures doctors have been faced with

Warning: some of these will make you cringe.

(BrianAJackson/Getty Images)
(BrianAJackson/Getty Images)

By Emily Chudy, Press Association

Sometimes it can be a pain to book a doctor’s appointment for something small, but DIY medical treatment can go way too far.

Reddit user Shandrith posed the debate to the website, asking for medical professionals to share the craziest DIY treatment they’ve ever seen a patient attempt.

Here are some of the best answers.

1. This patient got herself into a sticky situation

Comment from discussion 12awr’s comment from discussion "Medical professionals of Reddit, what is the craziest DIY treatment you’ve seen a patient attempt?".

2. This is an awful quick fix

Comment from discussion Jumpinalake’s comment from discussion "Medical professionals of Reddit, what is the craziest DIY treatment you’ve seen a patient attempt?".
Maya Rudolph Teeth GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. A happy accident fixed this patient’s shoulder

Comment from discussion J_Dellamano’s comment from discussion "Medical professionals of Reddit, what is the craziest DIY treatment you’ve seen a patient attempt?".

4. This poor child got badly burnt

Comment from discussion tlcyummum’s comment from discussion "Medical professionals of Reddit, what is the craziest DIY treatment you’ve seen a patient attempt?".
Game Time Summer GIF by Great Big Story - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. This lemon juice treatment is a no-no

Comment from discussion RobTheMedic’s comment from discussion "Medical professionals of Reddit, what is the craziest DIY treatment you’ve seen a patient attempt?".

6. This cold remedy sounds awful

Comment from discussion apostrophie’s comment from discussion "Medical professionals of Reddit, what is the craziest DIY treatment you’ve seen a patient attempt?".
Sipping Kermit The Frog GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. This teen’s homemade splint was actually a great idea

Comment from discussion tambrico’s comment from discussion "Medical professionals of Reddit, what is the craziest DIY treatment you’ve seen a patient attempt?".

8. A bowl of oatmeal solves everything…

Comment from discussion RobertDowneyIII’s comment from discussion "Medical professionals of Reddit, what is the craziest DIY treatment you’ve seen a patient attempt?".
Beauty And The Beast Oatmeal GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. Do not try this at home!

Comment from discussion papacarter’s comment from discussion "Medical professionals of Reddit, what is the craziest DIY treatment you’ve seen a patient attempt?".

10. This child’s allergies were tested in the worst way

Comment from discussion 9xInfinity’s comment from discussion "Medical professionals of Reddit, what is the craziest DIY treatment you’ve seen a patient attempt?".
Danny Devito No GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News